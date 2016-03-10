Temporary Lip Fillers: Everything You Need To Know About The 8 Hour Pout Plumper

They only last eight hours and it's just £30 — yup, 'Cinderella lips' is the one day way to have a plumper pout…

Let's face it, ever since Kylie Jenner came out about her temporary lip fillers (and for quite a while before she 'revealed' the truth), they've been having a moment.

'Cinderella lips' is a treatment that promises to give you a plumper pout that lasts only 8 hours and for just £30. A little enhancement without the long term commitment is now as common as a pre-party blow-dry so we had to know what this one was like.

We caught up with Harley Street's Dr David Jack aka the man who's bringing one day lip fillers to the masses…

So what is 'Cinderella lips'?

'The Cinderella lips procedure is a way of estimating just how much volume you would need if you were to have more permanent filler treatments. For example, if I was doing a consultation and somebody was a bit unsure on things, it’s a great way to trial lip fillers out safely without having something that’s permanently going to be there, incase you don’t like the effect or if you feel that it doesn’t suit your face. The fluid we inject for 'Cinderella lips' is different to permanent fillers so it doesn't define as well because the viscosity is different but you can definitely get a good idea of the volume increase. It's a good opportunity to maybe put more volume in the lips to see how you look without the long term commitment.'

How does it work?

'The treatment itself is very similar to the permanent filler treatment in that you put local anaesthetic cream on then leave it for about 10 to 15 minutes and then once the lips are numb it would be a series of injections around the lip area to inject the fluid, usually 0.5ml to 1ml. I always inject the top and bottom to keep things nicely in proportion. The needle for the 'Cinderella lips' is really tiny so there's little risk of bleeding. After the procedure there will be some swelling, but that's sort of the point! Then over the next half an hour that goes down and you're left with bigger lips. Then the fluid that's injected is gradually reabsorbed by your body over about an 8 hour period.'

Is that safe?!

'Yes! The fluid injected is Isotonic Saline which is what you give hospital patients when they need fluids. It's very safe and completely temporary.'

Any side effects?

'No. Obviously when you're injecting into the skin there's a risk of bleeding but with such a small needle the risk is pretty low.'

Who would you recommend 'Cinderella lips' to?

'Anybody who's unsure about lip fillers, anybody who's thought about it but weren't sure because they’ve heard stories of side effects and lumps and things like that. I wouldn't ever want to send someone out with a trout pout!'

Is there an age limit?

'Not technically but I tend not to do people that are very young as your face is still developing.'

Would you ever try it yourself?

'I don't think so! But I've had several men who've tried it, men that are self conscious about their lips. Male bottom is on the increase so I think it's just a matter of time before lip fillers are next.'

Any words of advice?

'This is a job for a trained doctor or nurse and always with sterile saline, not tap water or anything like that! You hear horror stories about people injecting fat into their lips, but even the simplest procedures need to be done by a trained professional.'

'Cinderella lips' are £30 with Dr David Jack at 40 Harley Street