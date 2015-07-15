Would You Be As Cool As Jennifer Lawrence If Your Tattoo Was Wrong?

The actress has spoken out about *that* inking...

Everybody’s talking about Jennifer Lawrence’s tattoo.

The actress was snapped with tiny letters reading ‘H20’ on her right hand at a Comic-Con event earlier this week.

She decided to spontaneously book herself in for an appointment at a local parlour during a recent outing with Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth.

‘You know, I call this tattoo a watered-down rebellion because it's not like a real tattoo,’ she revealed at the annual event in San Diego.

‘It's just like, I was with Liam's family and everybody was getting tattoos and I was like, well, I'm always going to need to be hydrated, so I guess I should just get an H2O on my hand.’

Explaining her inking in more detail, Jennifer continued: ‘It's the color of a scar so it's au naturel and it's literally the most unrebellious tattoo that anybody could ever get.’

It was then that J-Law pointed out her tattoo’s pretty embarrassing flaw - not that she's particularly bothered.

‘By the way, I know that the two is high and H2O the two is supposed to be low,’ Jennifer quipped.

‘I should've Googled it before I got it tattooed on my body forever.’

Once again we applaud the 24-year-old's honesty.

If you've got a marking that's not quite what you wanted but you aren't as chilled out as Jennifer, here's what you can do to hide or remove it.

Cover your tattoo with make-up...

As with any concealing you need to get out your old school art class colour wheel.

Any shade can be negated by its opposite and this is the same with concealing tattoos.

To remove the blue balck ink of a tattoo, for example, you need to apply an initial layer of orange or peach concealer and then layer a regular flesh-coloured product over the top.

These are the concealers we suggest using...

Make Up Forever Full Cover, £21

Vichy Dermablend Corrective Stick Concealer, £11.25

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage, £26.50

Kryolan Dermacolour Mini Palette, £19.25

Looking for something more permanent?

1. How long should you leave it?

Research from laser removal company Lynton Lasers has seen figures double in the last year with clients who have requested tattoo removal a day or two after they have got their tattoo and before the skin has even healed post ink.

But mature tattoos are actually often easier to remove in that they require fewer laser treatements.

This is because over time the body has got rid of some of the ink as well as natural UV light allowing it to fade.

2. Think about colours carefully.

There are colours that still can’t be removed by many laser treatments. Green is the toughest colour to remove so avoid choosing an emerald or mint hue in case you change your mind further down the line.

3. Look for clinics that use the Q-Plus C Laser.

It's the world’s most powerful tri-wavelength tattoo removal laser, that delivers three different laser wavelengths to effectively treat all tattoo colours.

It combines Q-switched Nd:YAG and Ruby lasers.