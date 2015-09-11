Tanya Burr: "I've Had Some Bad Experiences With Fake Tan"

Vlogger and bride-to-be Tanya Burr on what she's learned about beauty and why she hasn't had a spray tan in over a year

Tanya Burr is one of the UK's hottest beauty vloggers, with 2.5 million subscribers to her YouTube channel and countless collaborations to her name, including her very own make-up line Tanya Burr Cosmetics. We caught up with Tanya at the launch of her latest namesake collection, a picnic lunch party on Kensington Roof Gardens (with a kissing wall, live flamingos and a nail bar), attended by her vlogger pals Suzie Bonaldi, Alfie Deyes and husband-to-be Jim Chapman. Here's what she had to say...

Tanya Burr at the launch of Tanya Burr Cosmetics with her pal Millie Mackintosh

What was the first beauty product you ever owned?

"My Mum had this old used-up compact, I think it was Avon, it was a pressed cream foundation with the tiniest bit left around the edges. I would get the sponge and scrape it into the compact to try and get some on my face. It evened out my skin tone in the subtlest way, but as I'd never worn make-up before I really noticed it. That got me into make-up. I just loved that you could put something on and look so instantly different."

If you could give us one piece of beauty advice what would it be?

"Drink loads of water - it really does make such a difference. When I've drunk enough the night before I wake up in the morning and feel like my under-eye circles have faded."

Tanya Burr with her husband-to-be and fellow vlogger Jim Chapman

Ever had a beauty disaster?

"I've had some bad experiences with fake tan" (read more: how to remove fake tan). I used to look in the mirror and feel like it made me look a lot better, but then I got photographed on the red carpet one day and realised I looked like someone out of The Only Way Is Essex. The same day I'd had hair extensions that I'd put in and not cut yet and I was wearing a Herve Leger dress… it was so bad! Since then I haven't really fake tanned. I had a spray tan for my holiday last August but I haven't had one since!"

What mistakes do you think we're all making in our beauty routines?

"Sometimes I sleep with my make-up on because I'm tired and can't be bothered to go to the sink and wash my face properly before I go to sleep! It makes such a difference to your face if you look after your skin. Last night my friend helped me take off my make-up properly - I didn't have much on, just tinted moisturiser and brows, but I used an Emma Hardy foaming cleanser and went to bed feelling really good."

Why do you think beauty vloggers have done so well?

"It's always hard to say, but speaking for my friends and I who are successful vloggers, we're all just ourselves, everything you see is real. We put our personality into the videos and we don't pretend to be something we're not. My viewers have got to know me and and they've got to know my friends, my boyfriend, even my puppy!"

Tanya with fellow beauty vloggers and friends

Do you always wear a little bit of make-up on camera or are you OK going bare faced?

"I do both. It totally depends on the day. Sometimes I'm like 'oh my god I could never go on camera' without something on, but then there are days when I've been looking after my skin and I don't feel like I need to wear anything."

What's your favourite way to keep fit?

" I love working out with my trainer Dan Roberts because I come out feeling like I really couldn't have done any more. I hate working out on my own - I just can't motivate myself!"

Your hair is very shiny. How do you keep it looking good?

"I do use quite expensive shampoo and conditioner. I think the amount you spend [on shampoo] totally depends on the hair you have - some people can use Herbal Essences and look like a million dollars, but my hair looks better when I've spent a bit of money on the wash!"

What do you always take in your handbag on a night out?

"I take three things: my Tanya Burr Cosmetics lipgloss in lunch date because it literally goes with any make-up look - it's very neutral - Nars radiant cream concealer and Bobbi Brown powder."

