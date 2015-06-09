Steal Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Secret To Her Perfect Pout For Under £10

The British supermodel, Mad Max actress and all-round girl crush let us in on her top makeup tips and how to steal her luscious lips for less than a tenner…

She's pretty much the most gorgeous Brit to hit Hollywood and with major movie roles, her own lingerie collection and more than a few mag covers under her belt, she's arguably the most successful as well.

And let's face it, we all want to know how to get that perfect pout. Her secret? You won't believe it's under £10…

Talk us through your daily make-up routine…

'I love make-up, but when I'm not working, I want to feel like me. I also don't want to spend ages getting ready, so I try to take only ten minutes to put my face on and get out the door. I'll keep a few products in my bag, such as mascara and bronzer, for quick touch-ups. I love a tinted moisturiser - my go-to is Laura Mercier's, which has an SPF, £34. It's oil-free , which is good for my skin, because it can be temperamental.

I'm not a big lipstick person because I hate that you have to touch it up every five minutes. I stick to a tinted lip balm instead, like Burt's Bees, £6.

I love a cream blush and Stila does some of the best. I use the Convertible Color pots, £16 on the apples of my cheeks and on my lips, too.'

Any top tips you've learned from modelling?

'Contouring is key. I've learned how to do it from work, but I'm a normal girl, so I've discovered some great tutorials on YouTube. I'll take a big flat brush, suck in my cheeks and run the bronzer through the hollows, up onto the temples, round the brow bone, along the jawline and down the neck. Then I'll apply highlighter to the centre of my nose, along the Cupid's now and under the arch of my brow to accentuate those features.

I like lots of big, bold lashes, so I'll use a black mascara and pile on the layers. For day, I'll stick to brown mascara, because it's a bit more natural-looking.

I take a concealer everywhere with me. It works wonders to disguise blemishes or anything else I want to touch up and hide.

I'm kind of crazy about my eyebrows, so I'll only use Hourglass' brow pencil, £26 to perfect their shape.'