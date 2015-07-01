14 Ways To Get The Perfect Tan (And What To Do When It All Goes Wrong)

The sun's finally out which means only one thing -it's time to get tanning! From mousses and gels, to sprays and St Tropez's now legendary In Shower Tan, pro tanner Jules Heptonstall lets us in on his top tips for the perfect bronzed bod (and what to do when it all goes a little wrong)...

How To Get The Perfect Tan...

1. Before you tan, moisturise your eyebrows and hairline too.

2. Need to speed up the tan drying process? You can do this at home with a hairdryer on the cold setting.

3. Self-tan will lift your complexion, even out your skin tone and disguise signs of fatigue.

4. Your body will look slimmer with a tan as your silhouette will be darker and any cellulite will appear reduced.

5. For toned legs, sit on the side of your bed and lift your heels off the floor so you are on your tip-toes. This will show where your calf muscles naturally indent and allow you to run tan (on a mitt) over the area to instantly tone and add definition.

6. Don't forget to wipe your nails after tanning as the tan may stain them.

7. Sleeping in your tan is the best way to let it develop.

8. Before you tan, remove all traces of deodorant, make-up and perfume and don’t moisturise your body.

9. Splash your face with cold water before you apply self tan. This will close your pores and stop them clogging.

10. Apply one coat of self tan to the entire body. Then apply a second coat to inner thighs, under your calves, under your jawline and your outa torso to give the illusion of a more contoured and shaded body.

11. Don’t apply tan after a few wines with your friend. We all know what happens then.

12. Don’t bath in any oils or swim in heavily chlorinated water while the tan is on your skin.

13. Tanning oils are the best treatment for dull, parched skin - they'll nourish, hydrate and add radiance.

14. Self tan is suitable for all skin tones, whatever the complexion.

What To Do When A Tan Goes Wrong…

1.Don’t panic scrub – you’ll end up taking the self tan off in patches and it’ll become a snowballing effect.

2. Run a bath and fill it with a bath oil and soak your skin – the oil will soften the tan.

3. Go swimming – the chlorine will break down the tan. Take those exfoliating gloves and work in circular motions in the showers afterwards. Steam rooms and saunas also soften the tan too.

4. Get yourself a bronze buffer sponge – this is a secret weapon for tan mistakes – its woven microfibers strip the tan off when the sponge is run over the skin. Be warned though, be gentle with this.

5. The old faithful lemons and sugar mixed together will work to an extent but you really need a mitt or glove to get deeper.

6. Try and look for mistakes during the first eight hours while the tan is developing, it’s easier to correct early on.

Now you know exactly how to get the perfect self tan, put your knowledge to work with St Tropez's In Shower Tan, FREE with InStyle August issue out 2nd July!