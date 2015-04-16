Spa Etiquette: The InStyle Expert Guide You Need To Read

From never stripping down in the steam room to taking off your mascara before a facial, we get the lowdown on what you should and shouldn't do before stepping into the spa...

When it comes to getting a spa treatment there's nothing worse than feeling completely clueless. Never fear, InStyle is here! We've quizzed the experts, and the InStyle team, for all their must-dos and definitely don'ts when stepping into the spa. Read up, ladies...

Lucy Pavia, Senior Features Writer

"Never sit down on a steam room bench naked, always use a towel or wear bottoms!"

Jessica Hoffman, Caren Manicurist

"Best to do nothing be fore a manicure. Don't try to clip or file, a professional will be able to do it better than you anyway. What matters is what to do after. Keep your nails hydrated with cuticle oil once a day at least and wear gloves when washing up. This will extend the manicure life and keep them pretty until your next appointment."

Susan Henderson, Chief Sub-Editor

"When you’re getting a massage, don’t be afraid to ask whether you’re being treated by a man or a woman, the most important thing is that you’re comfortable."

Mathew Soobroy, Salon Manager at Charles Worthington

"Have realistic expectations of what can and can’t be done with your hair (a Kim Kardashian blonde makeover can’t be done in an hour) and be honest with your likes and dislikes. Take as many photos with you for what you have in mind for styles and/or colour and never feel silly for this!"

Robyn Kotze, Shopping Editor

"I always like to shave my underarms and legs and shower before getting a massage, it seems impolite not to."

Abigail James, International Facialist And Global Treatment Ambassador For Liz Earle

"When getting a facial, take off your mascara. It's not known etiquette but it can take a long time to thoroughly remove mascara and take away from actually treating the skin time, you're not paying to have your eye makeup removed!"

Claire Clifton-Coles, Picture Editor

"I can’t stand awkward silences so when I get a bikini wax I always try to chat with the therapist, normally about anything other than what’s happening! Also, taking a paracetemol before I go always helps with the pain!"

Mathew Soobroy, Salon Manager at Charles Worthington

"When getting your hair cut, keep your head still – especially if you've gone to the salon with your friends or your Mum! Trying to cut or colour your hair is difficult if you are continuously moving it to the side to chat."

George Driver, Beauty Assistant

"Never take a phone into a massage room with you, chances are your therapist will not appreciate your WhatsApp conversation."

Paul Edmonds at Paul Edmonds London

"We always love seeing photos, a Pinterest board is even better, especially if you are thinking about a big change to your hair."

James Harknett, Sienna X Celebrity Tanning Ambassador and Pro Tanner At The W Away Spa

"Wax 48 hours before getting a spray tan! This gives time for residue from the wax to be washed away and time for the pores to seal, avoiding the guide colour to cling to the small open pores. Shaving can be done the day before."

Viet Tran, Junior Designer

"Men should always wear shorts in a sauna, especially if it’s tiered seating!"

Ministry Of Waxing

"Most women worry about their hair being too long for a wax and will trim beforehand but the problem is they sometimes take that hair too short for us to be able to grip the hair and wax. Hair must be at least 6mm in length, or a good two weeks growth from a previous shave. At Ministry of Waxing we always trim our clients beforehand with our specialised sanitised bikini scissors."

Abigail James, International Facialist And Global Treatment Ambassador For Liz Earle

"Dont get a blow dry before you come in for your facial, even if we dont put oil in your hair, it's going to get slightly flattened with being covered and it makes it so much more difficult to massage your neck, back and shoulders thoroughly. After all face muscles dont end at the cheeks they are attached to scalp, neck and all around tissue!"

Paul Edmonds at Paul Edmonds London

"When getting your hair cut, come into the salon in what you would wear in everyday life, we need to gauge your personality and what would suit you. No roll necks or big jumpers!"

Elise Hall, Acting Producing & Bookings Editor

"Before I get a spray tan I always like to buff and exfoliate my body so the tan doesn’t stick to any dry patches."

Clare Lodge, Head of Colour at Paul Edmonds London

"Prior to a colour treatment, never wash your hair (within reason). It can cause irritation to the scalp and if doing highlights we can’t get as close to the root."

James Harknett, Sienna X Celebrity Tanning Ambassador and Pro Tanner At The W Away Spa

"When getting a spray tan always ensure your turban or hair net does not cover any skin on the forehead, the sun hat look is a no no."

Ministry Of Waxing

“You will need to remove your bottom apparel (yes underwear too), but a towel will be provided to cover your Brazilian area before the treatment. If you are due for a wax during your period you can have a regular bikini wax, but for hygiene’s sake, and as you may be a little more sensitive during this time, it is best to wait until afterwards for a Brazilian wax.”

