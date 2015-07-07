Should You Swap Your Moisturiser For A Body Serum?

If that pot of body butter you’re slathering on every day is still leaving your skin dry, here’s why it might be a good idea to try a body serum.

With all that time and money we throw at looking after the skin on our face - cleanser, toner, SPF, moisturiser, eye cream - the skin on our body often doesn’t get much more of a look in than a quick post-shower dollop of moisturiser.

Serums have already been widely praised by beauty editors as the best thing you can do to nourish your face, so why not use them on the body too?

If your normal lotion is still leaving your skin dry, here’s three reasons why a body serum could be a good idea...

1) Serums do more than moisturiser

Covering yourself in a coat of moisturiser every day isn’t necessarily giving your skin the hydration it needs. Serum is basically like skin food, a concentrated mix of ingredients such as vitamin C and grape seed extract which can help protect against sun damage, as well as amino acids which hydrate your skin and make it feel softer and plumper.

2) They’re light and non-greasy

While a moisturiser will sit on the top layer of your skin, because a serum is oil-based and has smaller molecules (I know I’m sounding a bit ‘here’s the science part’ but bear with me) it will soak deeper into the epidermis, giving you a bigger hit of nourishment. If you want go the extra mile you can always wait for the serum to soak in, then apply your normal moisturiser on top, as you would with your face.

3) A little goes a long way

Serums are generally pricier than moisturisers, but because they’re an oilier consistency you don’t need to use so much.

4) Wondering which one to try? Here’s 3 we recommend...

Decléor Aromessence Sculpt Firming Body Concentrate, £44, decleor.co.uk

Good for: tackling stretch marks and sagging

No. 7 Protect and Perfect Body Intense Body Serum, £24.95, Boots.com

Good for: dry skin

L'Occitane Almond Velvet Serum, £38, www.loccitane.co.uk

Good for: smoother skin texture

