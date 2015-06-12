Selfie Stick At the Ready: 10 Ways To Instaglam Your Holiday

Selfie stick? Yup. Beach pose? Yup. Sunglasses? Totally. Here's how to be the envy of your friends and look amazing in every one of your sun-kissed pics…

1. The In-The-Water Snap

Creating a flattering wet-look do isn't as simple as just emerging from the waves. It took hair guru Odile Gilbert a three-pronged attack of gel, styling cream and anti-humidity spray to get the effect for Zac Posen's SS15 show. Packing lightly? Then opt for a lead-in treatment instead, such as Kevin Murphy Un.Tangled Leave-in Conditioner, £19. Spritz from roots to tips before diving into the ocean - it'll protect strands from the damaging effects of salt and chlorine. Then simply push your hair back off your face, smile and click.

2. The Pedi-Perfect Crop

The foot shot is a holiday snap requisite. And for that matter, so is a pre-holiday pedi. Go for a Gelish service to guarantee chip-free toes for at least 10 days. For a DIY job, try Giorgio Armani's Fuchsia Maharajah Nail Lacquer, £20. And treat dry, cracked heels with Margaret Dabbs Intensive Treatment Foot Oil, £22 to instantly transform your tootsies.

3. The Bikini Pic

You stuck to the 5:2 diet for weeks before your holiday, saved up for that new Missoni bikini and now you want to show off your hard work. We say - get snap happy! But try these figure-flattering tweaks from top beauty photographer Felicity Ingram first: 'Everyone looks slimmer if you turn your body slightly away from the camera, stand up as tall as possible - on tiptoes if you can - elongate your neck (bye-bye double chin), cross your legs, tense your abs and put your visible hand on your hip to slim down arms'.

4. The Carefree Close-Up

'For a totally natural look, avoid heavy foundations and stick to sheer tinted creams and gel bronzers,' says make-up artist Ciona Johnson King. Try the Reparative Skintint SPF 30, £65. The finishing touch? 'It's all about the Mayfair filter. It brightens the centre of pics so you look like a glowing beach goddess.' We're sold!

5. The 'From Behind' Shot

They might look cheesy, but those 'staring into the sunset' shots do rack up a lot of likes. So whether you're in your two-piece or a micro-mini, you'll need to focus on your legs. For a quick-fix, personal trainer Christina Howells suggests a lunge pattern of 'stepping forwards, sideways and backwards.' Aim for 20 reps on each side and you'll see a major difference in your leg tone.

6. The Sunnies Selfie

Make like model Harley Viera-Newton and pair your favourite sunnies with a bright hot lippie for a super-glam holiday snapshot. an added bonus? They hide any signs of those piano coladas from the night before. Our top lip picks are Chanel Rouge Coco Lipstick in Ina, £26 and Burberry Kisses in Military Red, £25.

https://instagram.com/p/2ZUullOlgz/ Miami selfie A post shared by Harley Viera-Newton (@harleyvnewton) on May 7, 2015 at 2:24pm PDT

7. The Nightcap Photo

Being on holiday is as much about the wild nights out as lounging by the pool. But if all your cocktail clinking pics end up blurry, too dark or seriously unflattering like ours do, here's what you need to know: 'For indoor evening cocktails, ideally you want to take photos in candlelight - it'll give your skin a warm glow,' says Ingram. 'If that's not available, avoid being directly below a light source as this will give you dark shadows under your eyes.'

8. The Beachy Hair Portrait

We all covet Gisele's tousled mane, especially when we're braving sun and sand. 'They key to beauty waves is to work with the natural texture of your hair that's brought on by sand and sea water, but without that rough finish,' says L'Oreal Professionnel ambassador Adam Reed. 'Apply a nourishing product such as L'Oreal Professionnel Mythic Oil Milk, £12.80 and loosely braid the hair, allowing it to dry naturally. Then shake it out for a silky finish.' Spritz with a wave-setting spray like Shu Uemura Art Of Hair Texture Wave Dry Workable Spray, £22.

9. The Maxi Must

It's the ultimate day-to-night holiday staple (take a cue from Miranda Kerr). With those pins hidden, it's all about showing off sculpted arms and a glowing decolletage, which requires a bit of pre-holiday prep. Use an exfoliating mitt on dry skin before showering (try Ameliorate's Skin Smoothing Body Mitt, £12.50), then rub on a glycol acid-based lotion to even out skin tone - we love Nip + Fab Glycolic Body Fix Cream, £4.99. Apply fake tan in light layers, adding a bit extra underneath upper arms to make them appear slimmer. Bliss Fatgirlslim's Hide & Glow Seek Tinted Body Spray, £30 has amino acids to firm bingo wings. Genius!

10. The Airport Sign-Off

So, you've decided to wait until you're appropriately bronzed to share your jet-setting style online. The key is to look sunkissed not sun-soaked, so if you were a bit remiss with your SPF, go heavy on the hydration to repair UV-ravaged skin. Slick on a hyaluronic acid face mask the night before you leave for plump skin come morning. Try Tata Harper Moisturising Mask, £83.

Need to find the perfect SPF moisturiser? Let thisispowder.co.uk do the work for you!