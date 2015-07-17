The Quinoa Hair Products That Will Make Your Locks Look Luscious

Quinoa might be a gluten-free superfood, but it’s making a name as a hot natural ingredient for gorgeous hair, too. Here’s why you should get the grain into your follicles

Quinoa (pronunciation? ‘Keen-wah’) is the go-to gluten-free superfood that every health fanatic wolfs down on a daily basis, but this grain is good for more than just a pimped-out salad. Quinoa could actually take your hair from poor to phwoar, thanks to some pretty powerful amino acids, proteins and minerals.

Hair brands can’t get enough of quinoa at the moment, squeezing it into shampoos, serums and styling creams, and trust us, there are some very good reasons why this cupboard staple has made the move to your bathroom cabinets. Quinoa contains more protein than any other grain or seed, which keeps your scalp and hair nourished from the inside – it’s all down to something called humectants (a scientific name for moisturisers). This nourishment is vital for growing longer locks, so if you’re growing out a pixie-crop, quinoa could be the essential ingredient for you.

One particular hydrolysed protein can also seal split ends until your next trip to the hairdressers, coming through your hair’s cuticle and getting right inside the hair to stop breakage and brittleness. Vitamin E found in quinoa also keeps hair on your head rather than in your brush, balancing natural oils that resist tangling. This might not be the end of your Tangle Teezer, but every little helps, right?

Those of you looking to return to your natural hair colour, quinoa’s got you covered. One of quinoa’s amino acids called tyrosine is responsible for the pigmentation and colour of hair, so slathering on some quinoa shampoo could get you back to your original shade – if you can remember what that is.

Embarassing dandruff? Yep, quinoa can treat that too. Minerals like calcium, iron and phosphorus seal that all-important moisture in your scalp, fighting dryness and flakiness.

If long, healthy hair is what you’re aiming for (well, duh), we’ve rounded up six of the best quinoa hair products you can buy now.

