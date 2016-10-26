Pumpkin Beauty Recipes: The Homemade Products To Try This Autumn

How to make the pumpkin beauty recipes that’ll give you younger-looking skin in an instant

You’ll happily sip on a Pumpkin Spice Latte, look forward to settling down for a creamy pumpkin soup and get excited about lighting your new pumpkin-scented candle, but have you ever considered slathering the giant orange squash all over your hair, face and body?

As nutritionist and former model Alli Godbold tells us in collaboration with the World Vision Carve A Heart campaign, the beauty benefits of pumpkins are pretty underrated: ‘Pumpkin is wonderfully versatile and a great source of beta-carotene, which is an important antioxidant and anti-ageing nutrient.’ And if that wasn’t enough to tempt you into trying a whole new pumpkin beauty regime, they’re also packed with essential vitamins A and D that help promote hydrated, youthful skin.

If you don’t want to fork out for pricey pumpkin beauty products, don’t worry – from Alli to the Clean Beauty Co, we're rounded up the best pumpkin beauty recipes that you can make using ingredients you already have in your kitchen. We know what we’re doing this weekend…

Clean Beauty Co’s Pumpkin Spiced Body Scrub

You will need…

40g coffee – fresh or use old grinds from coffee machine

28g sugar – white or brown

30g pumpkin seed oil

2g cinnamon powder

How to make…

1. Stir the coffee, sugar and cinnamon in a bowl

2. Combine the pumpkin seed oil and cinnamon powder

3. Decant into a container and scrub when required

Shelf life – 3 months

Healthy Pumpkin Hair Mask

Mix 1tbsp of pumpkin seed oil with 80ml of coconut oil and 80ml of jojoba oil then add 5 drops each of eucalyptus, peppermint and lavender essential oils. Slather over clean, damp hair and let sit for several minutes, then rinse. This works especially well on dry or damaged hair.

Pumpkin Homemade Face Mask

If you are a fan of facemasks, get seasonal and make the most of the pumpkin’s skin-saving antioxidants. To make four masks, mix together around 200 ml of pumpkin puree, 2 tbsp yoghurt, 40g ground almonds, 2 tsp runny honey and a dash of olive oil. Apply to damp, clean skin. Wash off with warm water after 10-15 minutes.

Pumpkin Body Scrub

To revitalise dull, dry skin, mix equal amounts of brown sugar and pumpkin puree (peel away the skin, de-seed and cut into chunks. Add to boiling water and leave for aprox. 20 minutes. Mash) to form a grainy consistency. Apply to damp skin while in the shower and exfoliate. Store the scrub in the fridge in a sealable container, and keep for around four days.

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

To get that flow from the inside, whizz up a pumpkin smoothie that’s high in zinc and potassium, boosts your immune system and can lower yout blood pressure. In a blender, add 1 apple, 3 carrots, pumpkin puree, a glass of water and, 1 or 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon. Blend until smooth. Add ice if preferred.

