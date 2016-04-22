Priyanka Chopra’s £5.99 Hair Secret + The Make-Up Rule She Never Breaks

Priyanka Chopra might be most famous for a certain upcoming role in Baywatch right now, but do you remember how the actress first started out? Priyanka rose to fame as 2000’s Miss World, so when she talks beauty, we’re going to listen.

The Indian actress spoke to InStyle US about her beauty secrets, spilling everything on how to get hair like Priyanka Chopra to her strict makeup removing rules, and it’s cheaper than you think...

On Keeping Things Simple

Priyanka is currently shooting Baywatch in her break from filming Quantico, so it’s no wonder she likes to give her face a break when she can: ‘When I’m not shooting, I don’t wear much makeup. I just moisturise and maybe put on a berry-colored balm on my lips and cheeks, and then mascara — that’s it. My face and hair gets abused every single day so I try take it easy on off days.’

On How To Get That Hair

Again, Priyanka likes to let her hair rest after blowing it out every single day on set, and uses coconut oil to repair the damage: ‘In India, my grandmother used to rub it into my head when I was younger. Coconut oil is amazing, I use Dabur’s version (Superdrug, £5.99). Put it on and leave it in for two hours or overnight, but really massage it in; it’ll stimulate the roots to help the hair become stronger and longer’.

On Her Strict Routine For Flawless Skin

Priyanka makes sure she washes and moisturises her face every single night, ‘even if it’s 4am. It’s so ingrained in me, before I even go into the bedroom, I just go straight to the basin and wash up. I use the MAC's Green Gel Cleanser (£10) and it just takes off everything. I also like Shiseido's Eye And Lip Makeup Remover (House Of Fraser, £24) for my eyes. I love StriVectin 360 Eye Tightening Serum (Space NK, £58) — I think it really works. And then I use the Chanel Hydra Beauty Creme (Boots, £50) and that’s magical’.

On Keeping In Shape

Priyanka tries to head to the gym four times a week, with cardio, resistance training and swimming, which she loves: ‘it’s a full body workout and I’ll try to do 10 laps continuously’.

On Being Healthy

‘I don’t believe in being a size 0. I don’t believe in starving. Women should totally embrace their curves’.

Still not sure who Priyanka Chopra is? Here’s everything you need to know