How Harmful Are The Chemicals In Your Sun Cream?

We spoke to Dominika and Elsie, founders of Clean Beauty Co, on why you should go for mineral sunscreen this summer

We've been Googling holidays since the clock struck midnight for 2016 — and now the months are (finally!) getting warmer and the beach vacays are booked, we're thinking about sunscreen and the choice between chemical and mineral protection.

'Chemical sun creams work by using a combination of ingredients that create a reaction that stops the skin from burning under UV rays. Mineral sunscreens are made up of just minerals, which act as a physical block sitting on top of the skin, reflecting the rays. You should look for mineral combinations of titanium dioxide and uncoated non-nano zinc oxide to provide broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays,' explains one of the founders of Clean Beauty Co, Dominika. 'Chemical suncreams typically take time to activate once applied and can also contain harsher chemicals that strip your skin of its natural sheen. They aren’t great for the environment either: they aren’t biodegradable, so they slip off you and into the ocean where they remain'.



Natural sunscreens used to be thick, goopy and hard to rub in so instead it was a toss-up between red or very white. But, the formulas have come on loads and now there are brands making lightweight and nourishing mineral sunscreens.

Here are the Clean Beauty Co founders' picks of the best non-toxic, fragrance-free natural sun creams right now...



1. The Organic Pharmacy Cellular Protection Sun Cream, £38.50

The high factor mineral sunscreen at SPF 50 protects the skin from premature ageing and sun damage. It’s also infused with rosehip, aloe, shea butter and calendula to nourish and protect. This cream is easily absorbed and leaves no white residue.

We’re never without our Jasön on a beach holiday. Their natural Sport Sunscreen is great for the active holiday-er as it’s water resistant and provides high performance protection up to 45 SPF. It’s also oil-free, non-greasy and sweat resistant, so you’ll be good to go through your long hikes, outdoor yoga sessions or mountain biking.

With SPF 30, John Masters' sunscreen combines the minerals with extracts of green tea, shea butter and jojoba to hydrate, moisturise and replenish the skin long after you’re out of the sun.

And not to forget our lips! To avoid burnt, cracked surfer lips, Hurraw makes fab natural lip balms and their Sun Protection Balm with SPF 15 is a summer winner.