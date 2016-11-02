The Liquid Lipstick For The Girl Who Thinks She Hates Liquid Lipstick

It's love, but I'm willing to share.

I have somewhat of a tumultuous relationship with liquid lipstick. I like it in theory, but in execution, we really don't mesh well together. I should qualify that statement with the specification that liquid lipstick these days tends to be of the matte variety, and despite my best efforts, I just can't get into that. I like my lips to look juicy, plump, and hydrated. It's just my personal preference. I detest dryness in all forms, but particularly when it comes to my perpetually chapped lips.

So when I got my hands on the new NARS Velvet Glide Lipstick (£22, Selfridges.com), I was apprehensive, mostly because I didn't read the packaging. I saw that it was liquid and probably would have written it off had I not swatched it on my hands.

It was so creamy, so smooth, and much to my surprise, it doesn't dry down to a matte finish.

You twist these gorgeous tubes open and slick on a lovely, even coat. What's left is gorgeously covered lips that are comfortable and nourished. And did I mention they have a beautiful sheen that will give your lips a plumper appearance?

The colour selection is divine, but my personal favourite is Toy, a moody, deep purple-y red. Oh, and when it wears down, you have a gorgeous stain, but your lips are still moisturised.

You're going to be obsessed I promise you. It's the most comfortable liquid lipstick I have ever worn. I'm re-thinking the whole genre because of it.

Article courtesy of Roxanne Adamiyatt at InStyle.com

