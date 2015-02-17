Matte Lips Are The Way Forward At NYFW, So Say Goodbye To The Shine

Go matte or go home – the lip trend for NYFW is all about taking the shine off

Maybe it's the fact that anything wet at the moment in NYC turns to ice in about 3 seconds flat (did I mention it was cold?) or the fact that MAC's new Retro Matte Liquid Lipsticks were making their debut this FW, but there seemed to be a collective consciousness amongst the facemakers backstage and the verdict was that gloss was out.

I know, I know... I for one, love a gloss (my formative makeup years were spent carefully extricating my hair from my Juicy-tubed lips every time I moved), and I still love how they can lend a less than pneumatic pout a bit more dimension. BUT... After today I've been inspired to give the look at Carolina Hererra a go (video evidence below). But if that still doesn't convince you (I fully concede that my hotel doesn't have the best lighting), this round up of the three best lip looks of today should do it:

Carolina Hererra

Makeup maven Diane Kendal used MAC's Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick in 'Oh Lady' to give an otherwise liquid-inspired look (the lashes were made to look as though the models had just come out of the water) an element of strength.

3.1 Philip Lim

'Utilitarian modernist punk' was Nars' Francelle Daly's description of the look at Lim. Translated into makeup terms this meant fresh, balmy skin set against a matte oxblood lip the colour of Doc Martins and is apparently a shade that suits everyone.

Donna Karan

Lauren Bacall was makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury's lip inspo at DK. "It's a pigmented rose lip which, set against the glossy eye, feels very modern even if it's a retro-inspired look," she divulged to us backstage. And if we still haven't convinced you matte is the way to go... "I'm really into matte lips at the moment.. It allows you to wear more colour without looking overdone and makeup-y, it's much chicer..".

Cassie Steer

Now mattes what we're talking about. Ahem.

Watch InStyle's beauty director Cassie Steer try out MAC's new Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick...