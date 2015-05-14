Less Than A Tenner?! You'll Never Believe Diane Kruger's Secrets To Perfect Skin

We got up close with Diane Kruger to talk all things skincare, rosacea and her under £10 tricks to getting a perfect complexion...

She's the red-carpet regular we're honestly a little bit obsessed with, so when she let us in on her secret to that glowing complexion, we were more than a little bit excited…

"I wasn't blessed with great skin. I used to have rosacea and had to quit smoking to get rid of it. I still struggle with undereye circles. My skin looks better when I don't drink, so I stopped for six weeks before the Cannes Film Festival. It did wonders for me. It kind of sucked though, because I enjoy a glass of wine."

"Nivea's Rich Nourishing Body Lotion, £3.75, is super thick and penetrating. I've used it my entire life. The texture and the scent remind me of my childhood in Germany."

"I started getting brown spots when I first moved to LA, and coming from Europe I wasn't so accustomed to the sun. Now I wear SPF 50 or 60 even when it rains!"

"When it comes to confidence, you can be the most beautiful woman in the world and still find something that bugs you. I've learned how to highlight the things I like and hide the things I don't."

"I discovered Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, £8.99, when I moved to America. It's mild and I love the clean smell."

"A make-up artist introduced me to Klorane's Floral Lotion Eye Make-up Remover, £6 years ago. I've been hooked ever since."

""I love Chanel's skincare trio: a light serum for day, a thick cream for evening and a treatment serum for the weekend."