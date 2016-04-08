How To Get Celebrity Legs IRL

Even if you’re not a big preener, you’re going to love this: LEG CONTOURING.

Apparently it’s a thing that people actually do and we’re actually pretty convinced (unlike most fadtastic trends which come out of the internet) as it literally turns a normal leg into a celebrity leg.

We’re not saying that’s a good thing — far from it — but if you want to emulate a kind of Barbie leg (as seen on Cheryl and loads of other hot female slebs), this is how it’s done.

As well as being impressed and mesmerized at the paint-by-numbers-style detail that goes into it, total KUDOS to the people who spend time doing it.

It’s not really our vibe, and there’s not much point if you’re wearing jeans and trainers anyway, but CHECK. THIS. OUT… And here are the products you need as well (according to leg contouring pro and MUA Nikki French):

Benefit Hoola Zero Tan Lines

Benefit Watt's Up Highlighter

Benefit Ultra Radiance Facial Mist

Morph Brushes

Morph Brushes 06CF Cream Palette

That’s our fav but look at THIS pro leg contourer…

The internet army has responded to 'leg contouring' and it's pretty excellent... (You go, gals!)

If just normal face contouring is more your thang, check out our step-by-step how to contour vid and our top 10 round-up of the best contouring products...