Last-Minute Holiday Glamour

This is an InStyle promotion

Whether you're jetting off to hang out in that new Ibiza lounge bar everyone seems to be talking about or preparing to go Greek island hopping for a couple of weeks with our other half, you'll want to look and feel your most glamorous on holiday. We've worked out how to create a knockout look that can be achieved without access to your entire make-up collection. Take note as we reveal the few beauty essentials that you'll need...

Clarins Sun Care Oil Spray UVB/UVA 30 is your first wonder product. Not only is it packed with nourishing ingredients and scented with a sultry and exotic fragrance, this lotion offers high protection from the scorching sun. Nobody wants to spend hours trying to cover up lobster red skin when there are much more important things to be doing like watching the sunset or eating a delicious meal in a picturesque harbour.

And able to give the illusion of a gorgeous golden glow in seconds, Clarins Bronzing Duo is another of our go-to summer cosmetics. As well as helping you look truly radiant, it will keep your complexion moisturised and reduces the appearance of fine lines and imperfections.

The sparkling cream-based Clarins Ombre Iridescent is also a real summer must. Sweep a small amount across your lids to bring a uniform pearlised look to eyes during the day, or add a little more for an intense shimmer after dark. Now you know what shadow to take, it’s time to talk lashes. On holiday it’s all about going for maximum length, thickness and intensity. Our wand of choice is Clarins Truly Waterproof Mascara. Water-resistant with a 10-hour hold, you won't need to worry about suffering from smudges on the beach or at the club.

For more beauty inspiration click here.