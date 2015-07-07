Last-Minute Brunch With The Girls? Here's The Perfect Make-Up Look

This is an InStyle promotion

It's 8:45am on Saturday and your phone vibrates, signalling that someone's just sent you a text. As you sleepily reach for your mobile, questioning who might possibly need to reach you at this time in the morning, you start to remember that you made brunch plans with the girls after a couple of cocktails last night. The message informs you that you're due to meet outside the cute new cafe on the other side of town in forty-five minutes. You've been dying to eat there for age having seen countless food bloggers sharing shots of the cafe's chilli-topped avocado on rye toast on Instagram.

You jump out of bed and throw your distressed boyfriend jeans, a casual but cool slouchy jumper and comfy pair of sneakers. Next, you tie your tangled locks into a messy bun for a fuss-free vibe that you can totally get away with on the weekend. While doing so, you catch sight of your pale complexion in the mirror and wonder what you can do improve your tired-looking appearance on such a tight schedule.

We'd be lying if you we said you had enough time to test your contouring skills with precisely applied strokes of different coloured foundation and highlighter. A few dots of Clarins BB Skin Perfecting Cream SPF25 applied after moisturiser will, however, minimise any signs of sleep induced redness or puffiness. A quick flick of Clarins’ durable Wonder Perfect Mascara followed by a line drawn with a soft, dark kohl pencil are all you need to make your eyes look more awake.

This isn't so hard, is it? To complete your low-key but still gorgeous look, glide a little of the melting gel Clarins Instant Light Lip Balm Perfector across your mouth. You'll have a plump and glossy pout that stay hydrated for up to four hours in an instant. It really is that simple.

You'd better leave now or you'll be unfashionably late if you miss the next train...

For more beauty inspiration click here.