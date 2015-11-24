Kylie Jenner’s ‘Everyday’ Make-Up Will Cost You An Eye Watering £536.50

Kylie Jenner has just spilled all the products and tools she uses for her ‘everyday’ makeup, but the price of beauty might be a little too high for this look...

Kylie Jenner might have a make-up artist on call nearly every day of her life (well, you never know when you’ll need to do an impromptu photoshoot...), but sometimes, a girl’s just got to do it herself. On her website, TheKylieJenner.com, Kylie just dropped her step-by-step make-up tutorial, that she says she can pull off in 20 minutes by herself.

You can buy almost all of Kylie's favourite products her in the UK, but be picky: her whole beauty bag will set you back a whopping £536.50 in total. Let's break down her 12 step routine...

1. Prep. In the video, Kylie moisturises with Benefit’s Total Moisture Face Cream, using the product all over her face. She admits she’s not loyal to the brand though, and uses “all different moisturisers” to mix things up.

Total Moisture Facial Cream, Benefit, £29.50

2. Brows. Next up, Kylie needs to get those brows on fleek. Using the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz eyebrow pencil in Soft Brown, Kylie brushes her brows and then shades them in. Her top tip? “If you ever colour them too dark, don’t you fear, brush it through”.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Soft Brown, Cult Beauty, £15.50

3. Base. Kylie then moves on to her foundation, which is a mix of Make Up Forever’s Ultra HD Foundation and Buxom’s Show Some Skin Weightless Foundation, which unfortunately isn't available on any UK site without shipping costs. Using Tarte’s Powder Foundation Brush (“pretty bomb”, in Kylie’s own words), Kylie mixes the two shades on her Urban Decay palette to get the perfect colour for her skin. Kylie suggests you stand by a window to make sure everything is blended in properly and looks natural.

Make Up Forever Ultra HD Foundation, Make Up Forever, £29

Tarte Tools Of The Trade Make Up Brush Collection, QVC, £35

4. Contour. Kylie uses Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer to lightly contour her nose, chin and forehead, and applies concealer over her dark circles, the inside of her eyes and on her cupids bow. She uses Stila Aqua Glow Perfecting Bronzer to shade the edges of her nose and cheekbones.

Nars radiant Creamy Concealer, Nars, £22

Stila Aqua Glow Perfecting Bronzer, Stila, £24

5. Powder. Kylie pats everything down with a Beauty Blender to make sure there are no obvious streaks, and then sets the look with La Mer The Powder.

La Mer The Powder, Creme De La Mer, £55

Beauty Blender, Beauty Bay, £16

6. Eyes. Using a MAC 217 Blending Brush, Kylie blends shades from the Too Faced Chocolate Bar palette (a peachy shade and a light brown colour), which she uses in the crease of her lids. She then highlights under her brows with a lighter shade.

MAC 217 Blending Brush, MAC, £20

Too Faced Chocolate Bar Palette, Too Faced, £35

7. Lashes. Next, Kylie uses American department store Sephora's own eyelash curler, but you can try the Shiseido Eyelash Curler.

Shiseido Eyelash Curler, Boots, £18.50

8. Blush. Using MAC’s 129 Blush Brush, Kylie applies Charlotte Tilbury’s Cheek to Chic Swish and Pop Blush in Ecstasy on to the apples of her cheeks

MAC 129 Blush Brush, MAC, £28

Cheek To Chic Swish and Pop Blush in Ecstasy, Charlotte Tilbury, £30

9. Bronze. Kylie uses Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze and Glow Face Sculpt and Highlight on the edges of her nose, bringing the colour in closer depending on how slimmed down she wants her nose to appear.

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Brone and Glow Face Sculpt and HIghlight, Charlotte Tilbury, £49

10. Lips. Yep, those lips. Kylie admits she still overlines her lips using the Kylie Lip Kit. Then it’s Charlotte Tilbury (again); Kylie smoothes Charlotte's infamous Magic Cream all over the lips.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, Charlotte Tilbury, £70

11. Eyes. Kylie then goes back to her eyes, and uses an angled brush (try MAC 208 Angled Brush) to line the top of her lashes with the darkest shade in the Too Faced palette, winging the colour out for a smokey flick.

Mac 208 Angled Brush, MAC, £16.50

12. Set. For the final step, Kylie uses a setting spray, like Urban Decay’s All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, spritzing the product all over her face.

All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, Urban Decay, £21

