How Kim Kardashian Takes OFF Her Make-Up (When She’s Not Sleeping In It)

Kim Kardashian must know a thing or two about taking the day off…

Kim Kardashian uses a LOT of make-up – you can’t deny it. From a flawless contour and highlight routine to multiple sets of false lashes, the girl knows how to do an Instagram-ready full face.

But even though Kim Kardashian sleeps in her make-up sometimes (we do NOT recommend this!), she’s been stressing on her app how important it is to take your make-up off before bed: ‘It’s the first step in my nighttime beauty routine’.

Kim spilled on her favourite make-up removers, from face wipes to micellar water, with added eye make-up removal for all that winged liner. And while Kim does love a designer brand, some of these products won’t break the bank. Find out her favourites below.

Not sure which cleanser is right for your skin? Our sister beauty site Powder are dishing out free cleanser prescriptions created especially for your skin type and concerns... Get yours here!

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser

While cult brand Glossier might not be available to buy or ship to the UK right now (BOO!), Sanctuary’s Warming Detox Charcoal Wash (£9) transforms from a gel to an oil to foam, just like this Jelly Cleanser.

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover

Yes, even Kim K uses face wipes! While these aren’t available in the UK (again, boo!), try Johnson’s Face Care Makeup Be Gone Extra-Sensitive Wipes, £3.19.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O

A French pharmacy staple, Bioderma Crealine is the next best thing to make-up wipes for lazy make-up removers (us included). Simple use a cotton pad to swipe the liquid across your face. The best bit? You can shop it at Boots for £10.50.

Tatcha Pure One-Step Camellia Cleansing Oil

All of Kim’s favourite cleansers are pretty gentle, and Tatcha is no exception. While this cleansing oil contains camellia and rice bran oils, as it’s not available in the UK we suggest Elemis’s Nourishing Omega Rich Cleansing Oil (£29.50), blended with over 90% natural oils.

Givenchy 2 Clean To Be True Intense & Waterproof Dual-Phase Eye Makeup Remover

This product does what it says on the bottle, dissolving all traces of even waterproof mascara, making that late night struggle so much easier. The panthenol also moisturises your eye area, ‘strengthening and rehydrating eyelashes’.

Nars Makeup Remover Water

This 2-in-1 cleanser and toner will sweep away all your stubborn make-up, and claims to hydrate and add radiance too. I mean, what’s not to like?

Grown Alchemist Eye Make-Up Remover

This eye make-up remover is cult for a reason, easily taking off your eye make-up with a silicone-free remover. There’s vitamin A, E and even wheatgerm phytosterols (they’re good for you).