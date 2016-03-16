The Kim K Approved Beauty Essential You’re Probably Already Using

Kim Kardashian’s contour and highlight is always on point – which isn’t that surprising when you have a team of make-up artists on hand at your house every morning.

But if you’ve given up hope of ever stealing Kim’s exact beauty look – especially if it costs as much as Kylie Jenner’s daily make-up bag – think again!

Mario Dedivanovic, who you might know better as Makeup By Mario, has been spilling on the products he really uses on Kim’s money maker, and when it comes to highlight, you’re probably already using it.

Posting a picture of Kim getting her glam done for the day on his Instagram page, Mario asked “What do you use to glow?”. The answer? A £24.50 beauty staple you can pick up at Boots.

Yep, it’s Benefit Cosmetics Watt’s Up! A cream to powder highlighter, which Mario blends out with an Anastasia Beverly Hills brush. Watts Up! gives a soft-focus, luminous glow to your skin, which you slick on directly from the applicator and blend in.

If you’re a highlight beginner, don’t worry – this selfie-ready beauty trick is easier than you think. Use your powder, cream or liquid highlighter on the highest points of your face, and apply to the top of your cheekbones, down the bridge of your nose and under the outer parts of your eyebrows. Done!

This isn't the only highlighter Kim uses to get that Kardashian glow (we knew it couldn't be quite that simple), but the new one she's been shouting about is actually affordable too! It's the £29.99 Strobing Stick by UK brand Iconic London. Make-up artist Ariel Tejeda said: 'I'm often asked which highlighter I used here on Kim Kardashian. It's the ICONIC LONDON Strobing Stick. I love how much you can build this glow on the skin!'.

Still not sure which highlighter's the right one for you? Tell the clever beauty site Powder your skin type, price range and what you want your highlighter to do and they'll match you up with a bespoke product prescription. Plus, it's free!

The one beauty tip we won’t be taking from Kim Kardashian? Apparently Mrs West doesn’t take her make-up off before she goes to sleep – find out what our beauty team had to say about that…

If you’re looking to perfect your highlight routine, we’ve got your ultimate guide to strobing right here, as well as how to master the reverse contour. But If all that’s a bit much for you, here’s how to contour without looking like a Kardashian.