The Secret To Khloe Kardashian’s Luscious Lashes? It’s Not ALL Natural…

Khloe Kardashian has spilled on her favourite falsies, and they cost less than you might think…

Khloe Kardashian has definitely become something of a beauty inspiration of late. Those lips might be looking a little too glossy for us Brit chicks (you can get the £6.50 secret to Khloe Kardashian’s lips here), but her highlight is #goals and we’re addicted to those eyes.

The secret to those sultry peepers? Khloe is all about lash action, whether she’s keeping things simple with (multiple) coats of mascara or reaching for the falsies.

Now, Khloe’s spilled the secrets to those luscious lashes, and it’s not as hard as you think.

First off, Khloe is naturally #blessed when it comes to her long, thick eyelashes. Posting ‘Falsie Face-Off’ on her app, Khloe wrote “When it comes to lashes, I'm #blessed, LOL! Mine are naturally really long and thick, so I don't need to use fake lashes on the daily”.

But when she’s filming or getting glam for an event, it’s all about “lashes on fleek with a lil falsie action”.

Khloe’s faves?

'When my make-up artist Hrush is doing my glam, she uses a full strip. She usually uses Red Cherry lashes or ones from Huda Beauty”, which you can pick up from Cult Beauty for between £12.50 and £18.

The key to getting a full flutter is to use dark lash glue and an extra coat of mascara on top, applying the lashes with tweezers for a precise strip stick. Too bad Khloe can’t do it on her own… “I'll only let her do a strip”, she wrote, “I would never be able to re-create her magic on my own!!! But I love how lush it looks”.

For off-days, Khloe is all about individual lashes. Ardell DuraLash Individuals (try Amazon or Boots for UK stockists), which Khloe’s make-up artist Joyce Bonelli, applies with her fingers, before coating with mascara.

There’s still no luck in getting Khloe to do her own lashes, though: “Once, she tried to teach me how to apply them myself (with tweezers - I'm not advanced enough to use my fingers!) before I left for a trip to Houston. She was like, "You can't go wrong!" It was the HARDEST thing, LOL. Thank God I have great real lashes because this sh*t ain't easy!”

We hear you, Khloe!