Kate Moss Reveals The Party Make-Up Products She's Never Without

Mossy has spilled the contents of her clutch or all to see, so if you want to recreate the classic Kate Moss party look, read on...

If anyone knows how to create the perfect party look, it's Kate Moss.

Not only has she worked with the world's top make-up artists in her 20-year career as a model, but the sheer number of parties this lady has attended means she must be a dab hand at applying eyeliner and a spot of shimmer by now.

So naturally we're desperate to know which beauty products Kate swears by, especially now that party season is upon us and we're swapping our everyday lick of mascara for something slightly more special.

'My beauty regime does change for Christmas parties,' Kate said. 'I wear more metallic and always a little bit more shimmer around Christmas.'

'I really like a red lip and glistening skin, it’s my failsafe party beauty look. It’s nice to have a neutral glowing face and eyes and then a stronger lip.'

So how does Mossy go about creating her trademark party look? Here are her five beauty must-haves this youletide:

YSL Volupte Sheer Candy Lipstick in Mouthwatering Berry - Just pat it onto your lips and cheeks to give long-lasting lip colour that stays all night.

Bella Freud fragrance - For winter I like a fragrance that is a bit moodier; I absolutely love the new ones Bella Freud has just brought out. They are gorgeous!

Rimmel Kate Idol Eyes Mascara - I wear loads of Rimmel Kate Idol Eyes Mascara to lengthen lashes.

Charlotte Tilbury Ibiza Beach Stick - I use this on my face instead of bronzer to highlight and give my skin an added glow.

St.Tropez Self Tan Luxe Dry Oil - Having a tan gives you a healthier glow; you just look healthier in general.

If you want to recreate the classic Kate Moss party look this Christmas, now you know how...

By Olivia Marks