Every Secret To The Kardashian Klan’s Really Ridiculously Good Looking Hair

Say what you want but the Kardashians do good hair. Welcome to your one-stop portal to learning the Klan’s most noteworthy hair kommandments (yes, really). Obey for virtuous locks…

Don’t Fear The Wig



Kylie’s Keynotes: This girl actually has a ‘wig closet’. They’re the perfect solution for the new-gen commitment-phobic beauty obsessives. ‘Kylie is a woman who knows what she wants, but it’s still a collaborative effort when we’re creating new looks,’ says her wig guru Tokyo Stylez. ‘We have a lot of fun, which shows in her confidence when she’s wearing one. The beauty of a wig is that it’s not permanent.’

❤️

Why: ‘People want multiple options these days,’ says Stylez. ‘Real hair can’t take the daily stress of dyeing or bleaching, so wigs are great for promoting healthy hair.’

How: ‘I’m a firm believer in a little natural root to mimic a realistic hair line,’ says Stylez. ‘A good wig is an investment and I’m always a fan of human hair ones. Do research on the hair type of your wig before you start to put products on it and make sure you wash it.’

peach

Love The Lob

Khloé’s Keynotes: It’s the classic response to a crisis, but this is one knee-jerk trip to the hairdressers that came good. After dramas with her ex, Khloé apparently decided she was over her ‘f***ing hair’. Her hairstylist Jen Atkin says, ‘I was so shocked that Khloé wanted to go short, but so proud of her! I’ve been begging her to cut her hair for ages, but never thought that she would actually go through with it. She’s definitely brought back the chic fashion lob.’

Why: ‘This style is perfect for girls who may not

have gone short before or who want to transition between long and short or vice versa. It’s easy to style, low maintenance, and looks great either straight or wavy,’ says Atkin.

How: ‘Start longer than the length you think you want – you can always cut it shorter but you can’t go longer,’ warns Atkin. ‘The length can be adjusted from below the chin to below the collarbone to accommodate all face shapes.’

Brunettes CAN Bleach

Kim and Khloé’s Keynotes: It used to be the number one rule of hairdressing: dark hair? Don’t go there. But that was then and these are the Kardashians… ‘I took Khloé blonde as I thought it would suit her gorgeous skin tone and eyes,’ says queen of colour Tracey Cunningham. ‘She was going through a lot of changes in her personal life so it was the perfect time to change her look.’

Why: ‘I knew blonde would suit Khloé because out of all the sisters, she’s naturally very light,’ continues Cunningham. ‘Considering your skin tone and eye colour is a must and it also means changing up your make-up.’ Lorri Goddard, the celeb colourist who made Kim blonde says ‘Platinum is a bold hue that can unleash a fun part of you. It can work on anyone, but you have to be willing to factor in the upkeep and be prepared to correlate your hairstyle and make-up accordingly.’

Good morning!!

How: ‘No colour change is ever overnight. With Khloé, her transformation was definitely slow and steady,’ says Cunningham. ‘Always see a professional and do your homework. Ask questions, bring in references and use Olaplex – it’s my secret weapon that’s not really a secret any more!’ Goddard recommends avoiding Kim’s look if your hair is already super-damaged.

‘Find yourself a trusted colourist. If you’ve tinted your hair red or dark, it’s important to be patient as it might take a few sessions. I used red protein filler, then overlaid a few deposit-only colours and, finally, a colour conditioner.’

Paris flashback BTS on my app! #LinkInBio

The Laser Trick



Kim’s Keynotes: Want to know the difference between pre-Kanye Kimmy and today’s polished incarnation? Her hairline (go on, google it…).

Why: ‘Lasering the hairline gives a neater, more groomed look,’ says Dr Lenka Kucerova, clinical aesthetician at MedAesthetics. ‘We’ve seen an increase in demand, particularly from people with dark hair who are prone to “sideburns” and downy hair on the forehead.’

How: Modern machines mean less pain. ‘New “Smoothflow technology” fires ten low-energy pulses a second instead of one very high one every 1.5 seconds. When it comes to sensitive areas like the forehead, the difference is huge.’ Amen to that.

