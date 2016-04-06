Would You?! Inside Jourdan Dunn’s £1,000+ Daily Beauty Routine

Jourdan Dunn might have the benefit of youth on her side (can you believe she’s only 25?!), but there’s no denying that her skin looks AMAZING. The new-gen super stuns on the regular over on her Instagram page, where she shares flawless selfies, #beachporn and all her behind-the-scenes antics. But how exactly do you get that glow?! Well, it doesn't come cheap…

Jourdan has opened up her bathroom cabinet, revealing the 18 (yes, 18!) skincare products she uses to keep her complexion in check. From the relatively cheap (an £18 toner? We can deal with that) to the totally out of our price range (£121 for a night serum?!), it clearly takes some serious maintenance to look as great as Jourdan.

If you do have a spare £1,000 lying around, or you just need some skincare inspo, here are all the products Jourdan uses - and how much they'll set you back…

Monday Morning - Total Cost: £463

Tata Harper Purifying Cleanser, £49

Pixi Skin Treats Glow Tonic, £18

SKii Facial Treatment Essence, £115

Pixi Skin Treats 24k Eye Elixir, £22

Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum, £85

Zelens Z Luminous Brightening Serum, £135

Elemis Hydra Balance Day Cream, £39

Monday Evening - Total Cost: £332.45

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm, £38

Exuviance Face Polish, £51.50

The Organic Pharmacy Herbal Toner, £31.95

Estèe Lauder Night Repair Eye Cream, £40

SkinCeuticals Antioxidant Night Serum, £121

Pixi Skin Treats Rose Oil Blend, £26

Pixi Skin Treats Beauty Sleep Cream, £24



Sunday Facial - Total Cost: £344

1. CLEANSE: Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm, £38

2. EXFOLIATE: Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, £39.50

3. STEAM: Skin Owl Beauty Steam, £42

4. CLAY MASK: Dr Sebagh Skin Perfecting Mask, £42

5. HYDRATING MASK: SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Masque, £118.50

6. EYE CREAM: Estèe Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream, £40

7. MOISTURISE: Pixi Skin Treats Beauty Sleep Cream, £24

You can even eat your way to that glow - here are the best foods to eat for good skin