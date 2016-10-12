The Coolest Instagram Halloween Make-Up Trends For 2016

by: Rebecca Gillam
12 Oct 2016

Inspiration for everyone who hates dressing up…

Halloween is kind of the worst — everyone expected to dress up and pay loads to get into places you usually wouldn’t even want to go. If you’re being forced to acknowledge the occasion, and aren’t a fan of costumes, then make-up is a good call.

You can basically just do a look ­— a freaky eye and/or bold lip — and you’re sorted. Wear with all black and you’ll have a Halloween costume you won’t totally hate.

We’ve scanned Instagram to find the biggest trends to be copying for this year…

Knifeliner

The clever beauty people of Instagram have Halloween-fied their eyeliner with a kitchen knife in the place of their usual flick. All you need is a black liner, silver eyeliner or eye shadow and fake blood for under the eye. Red liner in the rim is optional, but advisable, and it can double up for the blood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKZ4kq7Bv1U/

issa knife 😂🔪 @21savage

A post shared by Mikala Walker (@mikalawalker) on

Slime Liner

The Insta-world's just loving cartoony liners right now and, along with knifeliner, slimeliner has gone big. It's a similar idea, but it looks like a line of slime on your eyelid. Gross, but a bit less scary.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKJlufzjWxH/

Instagram Inspiration

The whole world freaked when models were sent down the catwalk at the Desigual show at New York Fashion Week with Instagram filter make-up, and a whole new Halloween costume was born. Deer, flower crown, dog?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BF-bbVBR3U8/

👽DRIPPY SLIME EYELINER BC WHY NOT?! EYES: @limecrimemakeup Venus l & Venus ll palettes, @thebalm_cosmetics Matt Malloy eyeshadow, @limecrimemakeup eyeliner in citreuse outlined with the @nyxcosmetics matte liquid eyeliner. Lashes are @seduiressentials Rosalyn. Use code: JANEEN20 for 20%off.😘 FACE: @tartecosmetics rainforest of the sea foundation, @urbandecaycosmetics naked concealer, @nyxcosmetics contour palette, @thebalm_cosmetics Bahama mama bronzer, @toofaced candlelight glow in rosy glow and @beccacosmetics pearl highlighters. LIPS: @mybeautymarkmakeupacademy forever liquid lipstick in the shade @juscallmetara bc it's the perfect pink ever. #eotd #eyeliner #motd #fotd #lotd #limecrime #limecrimemakeup #thebalm #becca #beccacosmetics #toofaced #anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabrows #mybeautymarkmakeupacademy #graphicliner #citreuse #nyx #vegas_nay

A post shared by JANEEN (@janeenersss) on

Pop Art Paint

Lichtenstein-style face dots and lines is big for this Halloween. As well as it being pretty easy to do with eyeliner or face paint, you can wear with normal clothes which makes it pretty much the cheapest costume you can do. Win.

 

A photo posted by natt sepulveda (@nattsepulvda) on

