The Coolest Instagram Halloween Make-Up Trends For 2016

Halloween is kind of the worst — everyone expected to dress up and pay loads to get into places you usually wouldn’t even want to go. If you’re being forced to acknowledge the occasion, and aren’t a fan of costumes, then make-up is a good call.

You can basically just do a look ­— a freaky eye and/or bold lip — and you’re sorted. Wear with all black and you’ll have a Halloween costume you won’t totally hate.

We’ve scanned Instagram to find the biggest trends to be copying for this year…

Knifeliner

The clever beauty people of Instagram have Halloween-fied their eyeliner with a kitchen knife in the place of their usual flick. All you need is a black liner, silver eyeliner or eye shadow and fake blood for under the eye. Red liner in the rim is optional, but advisable, and it can double up for the blood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKZ4kq7Bv1U/ issa knife 😂🔪 @21savage A post shared by Mikala Walker (@mikalawalker) on Sep 15, 2016 at 10:05pm PDT

Slime Liner

The Insta-world's just loving cartoony liners right now and, along with knifeliner, slimeliner has gone big. It's a similar idea, but it looks like a line of slime on your eyelid. Gross, but a bit less scary.

Instagram Inspiration

The whole world freaked when models were sent down the catwalk at the Desigual show at New York Fashion Week with Instagram filter make-up, and a whole new Halloween costume was born. Deer, flower crown, dog?

Pop Art Paint

Lichtenstein-style face dots and lines is big for this Halloween. As well as it being pretty easy to do with eyeliner or face paint, you can wear with normal clothes which makes it pretty much the cheapest costume you can do. Win.

A photo posted by natt sepulveda (@nattsepulvda) on Oct 9, 2016 at 4:49pm PDT

