How to rock-chick your hair

Think Debbie Harry and Chrissie Hynde and then imagine texturising all the layers in your hair until it full of rock-girl attitude.

Taylor Momsen has been spotted working this look from head to toe including smoulder-rimmed eyes and sultry stare to match. Get your mousse and hair shaking skills at the ready as Akin Konizi, hob salons' International Creative Director and current British Hairdresser of the Year, shows us how to rock the 80s the noughties way...

Get the look:

1. Wash your locks with a volumising shampoo and conditioner and apply a volumising styling mousse like Whipped Creme by Sebastian to create texture and body.

2. Tip your head upside down and rough dry your hair to give greater root lift.

3. Next, using a round bristle brush, blow-dry your fringe bringing it heavily to the front with lots of tension.

4. Then take random sections of the hair and wrap them around large heated curling tongs - hold each section for 30 seconds and then remove. Concentrate the curling from the mid-lengths down, avoiding the root area and parting and the last two inches for a more natural, organic feel.

5. Once done, run your fingers through your locks to separate and shake the curls and give a less structured look.

6. Use a High Hair Punk Chic by Wella for defining and enhancing texture - tip your head upside down, apply the product into your hands and rub into your hair to maximize movement.

7. Lastly, spritz with hairspray to give the fringe hold, whilst giving the rest of your look some control and definition.

By Yanar Alkayat