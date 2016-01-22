Is This The Secret to Beyonce's Flawless Selfies?

Want to know how to take the perfect selfie? We've got you covered...

Who needs filters? Beyonce's stylist has invented a nifty piece of kit for the perfect selfie - and we quite like the idea of her posing as chief Instaglam Tester...

Ty Hunter's Ty-Lite phone case lights up like an old school dressing room mirror to fully illuminate the face. Goodbye, evil shadows. Selfie obsessives can choose from three LED-lit settings: cool, warm or brilliant.

It's the next best thing to having your own personal lighting crew following you around... Ready, set, glow.

Want to be a selfie pro like Beyonce or Kim Kardashian? You don't have to snap with a light-up phone. Fake a filter with these insider beauty tips:

1. Shade Your Brows

To ensure your brows look structured but not heavy on camera, "define the colour slightly more along the underside of the arch," advises Eoin Whelan, national face designer for Giorgio Armani Cosmetics UK.

2. Lose the Powder

"Cream shadows are flattering as they create a soft effect," says Caroline Barnes, Max Factor make-up artist. Her tip for bright eyes? "Use a fine eyeliner brush to paint a shimmer shadow around tear ducts."

3. Keep Your Chin Up

Never look at the camera straight on. "It's just not the most flattering angle," explains Jess Schuring, an expert in making the most of your physical assets as founder of Heartcore Fitness (Victoria Beckham's a fan). "Turn your head slightly to one side, lift your chin and keep your shoulders down and back. This will create that nice, graceful line from the jaw to the collarbone, and will make your face appear slimmer."

4. It's All About Hot Lips

A neutral lippie can blend with your skin tone in pics, making lips appear thinner, whereas hues that seem OTT in real life will translate into a paler shade on camera. So be bold, and go glossy - the flash will reflect off the shine, creating a fuller, plumper looking pout. We love L'Oreal Paris L'Extraordinaire Liquid Lipstick in Fuchsia Drama and Rouge Soprano, £8.99.

5. Get The Hair Right

"Hair coming onto the face is super-flattering," says Alexa and Rosie's hairdresser, Pureology ambassador George Northwood. For a natural look, spray roots with Redken Quick Tease Backcombing Lift Spray, £13.45, then flip your head so hair settles onto your face, and shake your head gently until only a few pieces are left.

6. Fake A Filter

Just like a filter, natural daylight can soften hard edges and create a subtle blur effect. Barnes explains how to do it: "Stand in front of a window facing the light to take the best shot. Or use the flash to flood your face with light. To prevent shadows, hold the camera above your eyes, never underneath your chin, and avoid overhead lighting at all costs - it can cast unflattering shadows all over your face."

7. Smile Like You Mean It

A study of 2000 Brits conducted by Oral-B found that having white teeth can make you look five years younger, so brush with a whitening toothpaste, and for the ultimate dazzling smile in photos, copy this old supermodel trick - apply a thin film of Vaseline, £1.50 over your teeth to catch the light.

8. Lose The Shine

"If you're pronto to being a bit shiny, use an oil-free hydrating serum and a mattifying primer," says facialist Debbie Thomas. We love Olay's Total Effects Pore Minimiser CC Cream, £7.49 and Smashbox's Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer, £25.

9. Grow Your Own Cheekbones

Sarah-Jane Froom, international make-up artist for BareMinerals, shares her face-sculpting tricks: "Apply a fine layer of your normal foundation. Next, using a brush, apply a darker shade under your cheekbones, to both sides of your nose and into your hairline. Use a highlighter pen down the bridge of the nose, the centre of the forehead, under eyes and over the tops of cheeks and browbones."

Need a new highlighter? Don't hit the shops until you've got your personalised recommendation right here.

10. Rely On A Remote

No more awkwardly holding your iPhone while posing, thanks to Halo, a Bluetooth-operated remote that lets you take a self without touching your phone. Just prop up your mobile, step back, pose and press the remote button.