How To Maintain Your Post-Holiday Glow

Not sporting a dealthy pallor RN? Chances are, you've been away... We spoke to the experts to find out their top tips on how to make that precious tan last longer

Keeping that post-holiday glow is our main focus when we touch down back in England. Even if it’s sunny, and it usually isn’t, we realise the need to prolong it for as long as possible - especially after the maximally drying conditions on the plane which can wreak havoc with your skin.

In fact, pretty much everything seems against you staying brown – which makes it even more important to do all you can to keep it.

We spoke to three top dermalogical and tanning experts to find out their top tips for extending the life of your tan for as long as possible…

Charlie Fowler, skincare expert at MOA, says:

1) A gradual tan tends to last far longer so ensure you’re sensible in the sun. Keep your skin protected and making sure you don’t burn. The Green Balm is great for calming any slight redness as it has amazing healing and nourishing properties.

2) Exfoliating gently and moisturising regularly to avoid skin becoming dry.

3) Wear a zinc-based natural sun screen on your face to keep it properly protected from UVA and UVB rays, which will avoid premature ageing and sun burn.

4) To avoid uneven fading on the face, cleanse with a balm cleanser such as Daily Cleansing Ritual and gently exfoliate the facial skin morning and night (try the bamboo face cloth included in the kit) which gently to encourage circulation.

And for a bronzer recommendation that'll compliment your skin's undertone and hair colour (and won't leave you with orange stripes!), our sister site Powder's got you covered...

Katie Torode, skincare expert at Janjira, says:

1) Make sure you exfoliate before your holiday to remove dead skin cells and give you a smooth base for your tan. Try Janjira Thai Lime & Ginger Sugar Milky Body Scrub.

2) Keep drinking water when you are in the sun to keep your skin hydrated.

3) Make sure you are wearing SPF, the higher your SPF the longer your tan will last.

4) Moisturise as much as possible to stop any flaking. For an intense hydrating treatment, try Janjira Argan Oil Body Butter.

5) Exfoliate a few times a week to remove dead skin cells evenly, without scrubbing off your tan completely. Follow up with a body lotion to keep skin moisturised.

Noella Gabriel, co-founder & managing director at Elemis, says…

1) Preparation is key for an even and longer lasting tan.

2) Gently exfoliate the skin with the Elemis Lime and Ginger Salt Glow once or twice a week to eliminate any dry patches and dull skin cells.

3) Take your own shower cream and body oil when you are on holiday. Excess sun exposure will leave your skin dehydrated, so switch from a gel to a shower cream. Elemis' Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream and Body Oil are perfect as they've got an exotic scent and keep skin deeply hydrated.

