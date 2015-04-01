How To Look As Good As Kate Middleton When You're Pregnant

You’re bloated, craving carbs and nothing in your wardrobe fits anymore. Sound familiar? Pregnancy doesn’t need to leave you feeling like an ugly duckling. You can look as chic as the Duchess, Kiera Knightley and Jessica Biel, just follow these A-list tricks…

Pop a pill

When Mila Kunis was spotted with pre-natal vitamins it was a telltale sign she was expecting. It’s well-known you need to up your folic acid, calcium and iron intake when you’re pregnant and the easiest way to do so is with a supplement. But beware - not all pre-natal vitamins are created equal. InStyle's top pick? Wild Nutrition’s Bespoke Woman Food-State Pregnancy supplements, £32, Wild Nutrition. Created by top nutritional therapist Henrietta Norton they're great for getting glowing skin, hair and nails and piles of energy. Here's why: All of the vitamins and minerals found in each pill are taken from their natural food-state (think vitamin C extracted straight from an orange rather than created in a lab) meaning your body can absorb them better and you feel better to boot.

Shop non-maternity wear

Pregnancy doesn’t need to mean nine months decked out in floral kaftans and black stretchy leggings. Look to Mila Kunis and Blake Lively for some stylish inspiration and log on to the genius online shop Nine in the Mirror for a covetable edit of stylish designer clothes you'll be itching to wear while expecting. The best part? There’s no dedicated maternity wear on this site (barring jeans, which you can’t cheat when sporting a bump) so everything you invest in – like this roomy stretch cotton T by Alexander Wang Stripe Dress - can be kept in your wardrobe long after your new bundle arrives. We love how each item is modeled on and off ‘bump’ and that you can shop by semester so you know what will fit when. Totally genius!

Rex features

Enlist an entourage

When you’re a red-carpet regular hiring a team of health experts to make sure you’re on top form is the norm. So imagine the lineup on speed dial once a baby bump is on board. You don’t need mega bucks for your own maternity dream team. InStyle's beauty editor signed up to Bloom, a team of three health experts who work together to hash out any bump-induced discomforts. To start, osteopath Amberin Fur works on realigning your body to soothe an overworked back and neck and has a knack for intuiting how your feelings on impending motherhood can contribute to niggling aches and pains. And it’s all done super gently - trust us, you’re in good hands, Amberin is also a member of the medical team for British gymnastics. If you want tips to get you through labour book in to see Dominique Antiglio, a Sophorology therapist and coach who relies on a blend of Eastern and Western relaxation techniques. Many French women wouldn’t dare think about childbirth without a few sessions on her couch. Need advice on how to lose that baby weight post-pregnancy? Nutritionist Angelique Panagos is genius for providing a truly doable nutritional plan to follow while you’re breastfeeding so you'll be back to your pre-baby weight in no time (without the celebrity tummy tuck).

Bag your own ‘it’ bag

Ok so technically you won’t need this A-list accessory until after you’ve given birth but Storksak’s nappy bags are so versatile you could easily use them as a carry-all in the run up to your new arrival. The brand is HUGE in LA - Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba and even Brad Pitt have all been spotted toting the British brand’s coveted bags. Our favourite is the new sunshine-yellow shade of the classic Noa bag, £75, Storksak, perfect for spring babies. The best part? £5 from every bag is donated to Women and Children First charity so you can join the A-list and clear your conscience in one go.

Cover up your roots

You’re in your first trimester and you’ve got some serious re-growth. What to do? Don’t fret. You can still look as polished as Kiera Knightley during awards season. The trick is to use a temporary spray-in coloured powder to hide obvious roots. Try Charles Worthington’s Salon at Home Instant Root Concealer, £9.99 Boots. Simply spritz it over roots and let it dry naturally (it only takes a few seconds). The clever formula sticks to each individual strand of hair and adds a high-shine finish too. It won’t budge until you shampoo it out so no need to run for cover if you’re caught in the rain.

…and apply this Kardashian approved lotion religiously!

Scared of stretchmarks? Slick Mama Mio’s Tummy Rub Butter, £23.50 onto your stomach, flanks and any other areas where your skin is stretching. Team it with the brand’s dedicated décolleté cream, Pregnancy Boob Tube, £29.50, Mio Skincare, Take a cue from Khloe Kardashian and take it up to your neck too – she swears by this simple trick to tighten and firm the delicate area. Mix both products with a few drops of a soothing rose-based body oil (try Balance Me’s Rose Otto Body Oil, £24.50, Balance Me) for even more skin-smoothing power. Do this routine daily and you won’t have a single stretch mark, we swear!