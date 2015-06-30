How To Do Makeup That Lasts All Day

Makeup that lasts all the way through the morning commute to post-work drinks? Right this way…

There’s nothing worse than waking up that extra bit early to put on a full face of makeup only for it to disappear by the time you get to the office, let alone last through to those post-work drinks.

Between muggy commutes on the tube, surprise rain showers that decide to hit just as you go on lunch and the office enemy that is air con, sometimes it feels impossible to leave the office with your makeup still intact.

Not anymore! Check out our 5 essential tips and tricks to longer lasting makeup that will have you looking flawless from dawn til dusk. Just maybe a pack an umbrella in case…

1. Exfoliate, Exfoliate, Exfoliate

This is the most important step for budge-proof makeup. ‘Massage a gel or cream cleanser into skin to remove old make-up, grime and dead skin build up’, says facialist Debbie Thomas. Rinse and repeat. ‘This ensures the products you use after can get into your skin better.’ Our pick? Nude’s Perfect Cleanse Omega Cleansing Jelly, £32. Stop oily skin making your foundation slip with a balancing moisturizer. We love Clinique’s Turnaround Daytime Revitalizing Moisturizer, £30 which acts like a big gulp of water for skin, and controls how much oil your face produces over the day.

2. Prime To Perfection

Nailing makeup that lasts all day is all about that base. Primer is key for a smooth surface that’ll really hold on to your foundation. Even better? It stops your makeup being absorbed into your skin for some serious all day staying power. Our fave? Smashbox’s Photo Finish Foundation Primer, £25 gives skin a soft-focus Instagram-worthy finish.

3. Make Your Foundation Work Harder

It’s pretty much a fact that a high-coverage, cakey base will slide off in almost any sort of heat. So for a perfect skin tone that stands the test of time, opt for a lightweight CC cream instead. Estee Lauder’s super nourishing Revitalizing Supreme CC Crème, £40 helps perfect virtually any complexion whilst protecting skin with an SPF. So no need to layer over slick sunscreen that could cause slipping. Perfect!

4. Give Your Pout Some Staying Power

Drawing attention to your lips is a good thing but getting lipstick to stay on all day without any smudges or smears is almost as impossible as avoiding that 4 o’ clock biscuit. Instead, go for a stain that won’t budge. Rimmel’s 1000 Kisses Lip Tint, £5.99 will stay put and comes with conditioning balm to keep lips soft all day long.

5. Keep Everything In Place

So now you’ve got makeup and you’re NOT ready to let it go. Avoid foundation slippage with a makeup setting spray aka hairspray for your face - essential for making sure everything stays put. A spritz over your face before you leave the house should keeps things in place. Don’t forget the eyebrows! Ensure your perfectly preened brows stay that way by smoothing a small amount of Elizabeth Arden’s legendary Eight Hour Cream, £26 over them. Squeezed out a bit too much? Use any excess on your lips as a super hydrating lip balm.

