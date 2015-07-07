How To Create The Perfect Smoky Eye Make-Up

This is an InStyle promotion

Admit it. You always feel envious of your best friend whenever she rocks up to a bar with perfect smoky eyes. Just how does she manage to strike that perfect balance between sophisticated and sexy? Adored by the A-list celebrities like Natalie Portman and Jessica Alba, it's a beauty look that's seen on the red carpet and at glamorous parties season upon season, year after year. Kate Middleton has even been snapped sporting seriously sultry tones at a number of official royal engagements.

Thankfully, your fear of trying to master the trend will soon be a thing of the past, as we're here to teach you how to powder your peepers like a pro in just 15 minutes.

Once you've decided which Clarins Ombre Matte colours you want to wear, cover your lids with the lightest eyeshadow. Blend outwards to soften, remembering to smudge a little beneath your bottom lashes for extra intensity. Repeat this process using a darker shade.

The multi-faceted Clarins Crayon Kohl is a real essential when it comes to adding drama to smoky eyes. To use as a traditional pencil, simply draw along your lower lash line. For a vampier liquid eyeliner finish, apply as close to the base of your upper and lashes as possible and blend onto the eyelid using the natural hair brush applicator. Complete with a couple of coats of mascara.

While you can get away with teaming smoky eyes with a bold red lipstick if you're off somewhere super glamorous, a pale pink or nude is what we'd advise for all other social engagements. A slick of Clarins Instant Light Lip Balm Perfector will not only give your look a gorgeous glossy natural-looking shine, it'll leave your pout looking plumper too.

