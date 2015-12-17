9 Hot Desking Hero Beauty Products

Do you hop from desk to desk? Then you need these office beauty bag essentials...

Gone are the days of having a work drawer stashed with overflowing beauty goods, because the hot desking office craze is sweeping the nation. This means that us gals are even more on the go than ever before, and we don’t fancy lugging a heavy makeup bag from desk to desk. Cue our pick of the best office beauty products that you can slip into your pocket…

Nail polish remover and cotton pads are SO old school. Instead, remove your polish in seconds with the Bourjois Magic Nail Polish Remover, £4.99. Yep, it’s basically magic in a pot.

One of our ultimate hot desking essentials is the pocket-sized Le Soft Perfume in Rock, £20, which is perfect for a spruce up on the go. Plus, it smells of a mixture of citrus and spice. To apply, simply swipe onto any pulse points, such as your wrists and the sides of your neck.

Having a hair emergency? Hershesons Brown Bands, £3.95, will come to the rescue. With their super strong hold, you won't see a stray hair in sight again. Our top tip: wrap one around the end of your pen so you always have a band at hand. You can thank us later.

Banish office aircon skin with the Clinique Moisture Surge Face Spray, £22. This fine mist will moisturize your face throughout the day, and help pro-long your makeup (so, it’s basically a win-win for you!).

Soak up shine with the Bobbi Brown Blotting Papers, £18. The 100 powder-free sheets come encased in a sleek refillable faux-leather case that even has a mirror. To use, gently press a sheet to any places with excess oil, such as your t-zone.

NARS has answered our office beauty prayers with The Multiple in Portofino, £29. Before you head out for post-work drinks, blend it into cheeks with your fingers for a healthy looking glow, apply it onto your lids for a pop of colour, or swipe it over lips for a pretty pout.

Wave goodbye to headaches and hair kinks, because the revolutionary Invisibobble Hairband in Crystal Clear, £3.75, promises not to tug or dent hair. The universal shade is suitable for all hair types, plus it will only take up a tiny space in your makeup bag.

If you curl your lashes in the morning, you’ll know that they’re rarely still curled in the afternoon, so keep a W7 Groovy Curls Eyelash Curler, £4.95 (coming soon), handy. Simply hold onto your upper lashes for 20 seconds to get the curliest lashes you’ve ever seen. Clip them onto your keyrings so that they're with you wherever you are. Go on, give the office something to really talk about.

Refresh worn-out work hair and crank up the volume with the mini Batiste Blush Dry Shampoo, £1.55. A quick spritz of this floral fragrance will leave your hair looking clean and smelling fresh. Erm, we’ll take two please.

Arianna Chatzidakis.