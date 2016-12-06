Holiday Party Hairstyles You Can Master In Your Office Bathroom

'Tis the season for holiday parties and events every day after work, you social butterfly, you. It always seems like we forget about these commitments until the day of, when we happen to be on day 4 of a blowout we got earlier in the week and are in desperate need of dry shampoo, but that's something the rest of your crew doesn't have to know. Using some of the prettiest red carpet hairstyles as inspiration, we broke down exactly how to master the effect within minutes, and what you need to stash in your desk to execute the look.

1. Lily Collins's Retro Half-Updo

WHAT YOU NEED: A large-barrel curling iron, OUAI Matte Pomade, £16, Klorane Dry Shampoo, £4, OUAI Wave Spray, £22, Sachajuan Hairspray, £20

HOW TO DO IT: Start by curling individual sections away from your face, and allow it to cool completely—Collins' hairstylist Gregory Russell added a blast of dry shampoo to her root area while waiting for her curls to set, then sprayed the product over her lengths to lock in the texture. Use a brush to break up the ringlets, and follow with a small amount of pomade through your mid-lengths and ends. Pull two sections on either side of the head in an upward direction, and once you've anchored them into place with your bobby pins, brush the rest of the hair back to give the crown some Bardot-esque volume. After working a few pumps of wave spray through the lengths, finish with a veil of hairspray.

2. Taraji P. Henson's Shiny Curls

WHAT YOU NEED: GHD Creative Curl Wand, £120, Osis Curl Honey Magical Curl Cream, £9.25

HOW TO DO IT: Curly girls take note—you'll want to apply a conditioner and let your hair air-dry beforehand to ensure all of your natural curves come through. Henson's hairstylist Kim Kimble used the GHD Creative Curl Wand over individual sections to create a piecey texture. Follow with a few pumps of the Curl Cream to redefine any ringlets that may have lost their shape during the day, and create an almost-wet shine.

3. Karlie Kloss's High Ponytail

WHAT YOU NEED: Flat iron, three clear elastic hair ties, hair bungee cord, OUAI Hair Oil, £24

HOW TO DO IT: Pass a flat iron through your layers to impart a bone-straight texture. Jen Atkin, Kloss's hairstylist, added extensions to give the style some length, but this step is optional if you're not the type to keep clip-ins stashed in your desk drawer. Use the clear elastics to form three tiny ponytails high on your crown, then wrap the bungee cord around the group. Finish by running a few pumps of OUAI's hair oil through your mid-lengths and ends.

4. Priyanka Chopra's Low Pony

WHAT YOU NEED: Flat iron, Moroccanoil Molding Cream, £19.85, finishing brush, hair bungee

HOW TO DO IT: Iron your hair pin-straight, then use a dollop of the Molding Cream through the middle portion of your hair to the tip. Chopra's hairstylist Castillo used a finishing brush to evenly distribute the product, and after creating a precise side-part, he twisted her strands behind her ear so that it fell down her back. Gather your hair into a low pony at the nape of your neck, anchor it using the bungee, then wrap a loose piece of hair around the bungee to conceal it.

5. Anne Hathaway's Half-Bun

WHAT YOU NEED: Bobby pins, Bumble & Bumble BB Texture Creme, £23, hairspray

HOW TO DO IT: Hathaway's hairstylist Anh Co Tran curled her layers beforehand, but if you've been stretching out the life of your current blowdry, work with the waves you currently have. Run the smallest amount of texture creme through your ends to give your hair an undone, tousled appearance, then gather a section of hair at the top of your head for the bun. Twist it into a knot and secure with bobby pins. Finish with hairspray if needed, but don't stress if a few wisps fall out over the course of the night. That undone aesthetic is all part of the appeal.

6. Emilia Clarke's Low Chignon

WHAT YOU NEED: KMS California Hairstay Styling Gel, £12.50, ponytail holders, bobby pins

HOW TO DO IT: Split your hair into top and bottom sections horizontally from ear to ear. Work the gel through the bottom half and slick it into a low ponytail. Part the top section in the center and tie it into the bottom ponytail, but make sure the top part maintains its soft, undone appearance. Clarke's hairstylist Adir Abergel applied another layer of gel over the entire ponytail, ensuring it would last all night. Twist or fold the ponytail into itself to create a bun, then secure with bobby pins.

7. Vanessa Hudgens's Top Knot

WHAT YOU NEED: Hair elastic, Unite Texturiza Spray, £23.50, teasing comb, L'Oreal Paris Studio Pro Lock It Strong Fixing Spray, £3, bobby pins

HOW TO DO IT: Although Hudgens's hairstylist Riawna Capri added a trio of braids at the back of her head, that step is optional if you're pressed for time. Gather all your strands into a high ponytail, give it a light backcombing with your teasing comb, then blast it with the Unite Texturiza Spray to maximize the volume. Wind it into a messy bun, then use your bobby pins to anchor it into the base. Finish with hairspray.



