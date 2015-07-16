Short Hair Don't Care! How To Make 1 Bob Into 5 Awesome (And Easy To Do) Hairstyles

From Sienna Miller and Jessica Alba to Emilia Clarke and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, this summer's hottest hair trend is all about the bob. Beauty Assistant George Driver jumped on the band wagon, cut her locks off and now she's here to show you why short hair is way more than a one trick pony...

So you've gone for the chop and now you're panicking about what to do with it. It's too short for the failsafe 'chuck it up in a bun' but you can't bring yourself to tong it for hours on end to get that perfect set wave all the A-listers seem to achieve. Fear not, there is another way.

Just because you've got a bob, that's no reason to get long hair FOMO. Beauty Assistant George Driver is on a mission to prove whatever long hair can do, bobs can do better. Five different hair styles in five days? Challenge accepted.

1. The Beachy Wave

Possibly the easiest look to achieve with a bob, this is a simple case of avoiding the hairdryer. After washing, leave your hair to air dry in a centre parting. When it's dry, flip it over to a deep side part to achieve hair that has volume rather than a dodgy comb over. If your hair is naturally wavy, you're pretty much sorted, just rub a blob of smoothing cream between your hands and run through the lengths before spritzing with a dash of salt or texturising spray and scrunching. I'm a fan of Lee Stafford's My Big Fat Texturised Hair Super Spray, £9.49 for adding a matte finish and extra hold.

If you're lucky enough to have dead straight locks, a few loosely tonged curls scattered randomly will have a similar effect, just add the product afterwards. Don't worry about getting the look perfect, this is all about keeping things loosey goosey (and super easy). You just woke up like this, remember?

2. The Top Knot

This one's pretty self-explanatory but a great way to pretend you've got enough hair to tie up in a bun and achieve a similar vibe. I like to work this look when I want to add a slightly hipster vibe to an outfit, or alternatively, when I've got second day hair that just won't behave itself. Just make sure to tuck the lengths behind your ears and use hairspray to fix any awkward baby hair in place.

3. The Pin Back

Perfect for slightly dirty hair, the pin back is a great way to fake a slick evening look. Just run your hands through you hair pulling it away from your face and use kirby grips to pin at the base of your neck. If you're feeling super snazzy, use your kirby grips to create a ladder effect on each side of your head (like THIS) for instant hair accessories that look intentional, not practical. As always finish with a good whack of hairspray to keep those pesky flyaways in place.

4. The Twist

Ideal for those who aren't confident with complicated braids, the twist is a super simple way to add a dash of 2015 Sienna Miller to your bob. Start with a centre parting, then take a section of hair from the front and twist, working your way backwards and slowly incorporating more hair. Pin at the crown with a kirby grip and repeat on the other side. Et voila! Add flowers for a pretty festival look or use embellished kirby grips for a dressed up evening 'do.

5. The Ribbon Braid

I'll be honest, this isn't the easiest style to achieve, although, it does look harder than it is. It's essentially two french plaits with a ribbon added to one of the three strands of hair. The key here is to plait outwards instead of in, so you end up with the braid on top of your head instead of folded into it. Split your hair in two down the centre then into three like you're doing a regular plait. Take your ribbon and tie it to one of the three sections and start to plait outwards slowly incorporating more and more hair (and more of the ribbon) as you work backwards down the head. Once you reach the bottom pin with a kirby grip and repeat on the other side. It's fiddly business with short hair but I promise it can be done.

I used an uber long ribbon for extra drama (and to pretend I had a ponytail) but you can use a printed head scarf, bandana, whatever you like. It's really pretty, a great way to tame unruly hair and compliments are pretty much guaranteed. Yay!

