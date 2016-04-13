10 Ways To Look Like A Gym Goddess

How to be the hot-at-all-times queen of the gym...

Ultimate gym mega babe Khloe Kardashian has spoken about what make-up she wears while working out and her post-session skincare routine — and it’s actually pretty surprising.

Considering she’s usually one for mega glam beauty and hair looks, she keeps it very minimal. The 34-year-old said: ‘Honestly, I barely wear makeup for the gym. When I film my Khlo/FIT segments, I'll spot treat with concealer - I want to look good for you guys!!! - but my normal gym routine is just mascara and brows.

‘Because I have blonde lashes and eyebrows, I just feel naked if I don't have anything on! [...] I use regular mascara because waterproof is super hard to get off and I want to keep my lashes healthy.’

It’s not online the gym Khloe is sensible about her skin but after too. As anyone who gyms knows, cleaning your face properly after feels important to keep it clear and healthy looking after all that sweating!

She said: ‘I have a solid skincare routine for after the gym, to keep my pores from getting clogged.

‘I wash my face with Kiehl's Blue Herbal Gel Cleanser, and then use Christie Kidd's Fresh Pads (kind of like Stridex pads). If I don't have those pads with me, I make sure to exfoliate with a terry cloth towel and hot water. Exfoliating post-workout is key.

1. PUT ON A FACE MASK

Pounding the treadmill while wearing a face mask might sound like a bad idea, but the increased blood flow to the skin from your cardio means the nutrients get to work faster. Glamglow Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment, £49.99 is transparent with a slight golden tint, so it looks like a dewy bronzer. For the 20 minutes it’s on, it detoxifies, nourishes and hydrates, so you’re positively glowing by the time you hit the changing rooms.

2. WEAR SPF

Using an SPF when running outside is a must, but white-coloured sweat running down your face isn’t the best look. Go for a transparent formula such as Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield SPF 30, £55 which rather handily blurs to hide imperfections, so you look as flawless as your gym record.

3. GET YOUR GLOW ON

Worried about those early morning gym starts taking their toll? Thanks to Vichy Idealia Skin Sleep, £26.50 you can still hit that sunrise yoga session without looking as though you’ve missed out on beauty sleep. Its groundbreaking new night formula fools skin into believing it got that crucial midnight-to-1am power hour of sleep. The result? Glowing, plump skin that looks as if you were in your PJs by nine.

4. TRY CARDIO CAMO

If you want undetectable skin finishing on the treadmill, Korres Wild Rose CC Cream, £26 contains carob tree extract to soothe blemishes and gives a wash of colour. For those who suffer from post-workout breakouts, Estée Lauder has launched Double Wear, £33 its highest-coverage foundation, in a ‘to-go’ compact rather than a glass bottle, so you can happily throw it in your gym bag.

5. FLASH YOUR EYES

Make-up at the gym may feel a little Bubbles DeVere, but add a hot personal trainer into the mix and maybe it’s not such a bad idea. Make eyes stand out with a slick of ultra-black mascara, on the top lashes only. Try Nars Audacious Mascara in Black, £21 – the 200 bristles deliver product to each lash without clumping.

6. DON’T GET KINKY

Hair and exercise aren’t the best of pals, but a spritz of Wella Professional EIMI Dry Me dry shampoo, £12.50 erases all signs of sweating it out. And if the girl in front of you at boxercise seems to have a phone cord around her pony, it’s an Invisibobble, £4. It leaves hair kink-free, so there’s no faffing around with straighteners post-workout.

7. BE ON RED ALERT

If you find you’re hot and bothered when you get in the shower, Bioderma Sensibio DS+ Cleansing Gel, £9.25 raises skin’s tolerance by limiting its production of Malassezia yeasts – sebum-munching irritants that cause redness, inflammation and flushing.

8. REV IT UP

If lack of motivation is an issue pre-workout, why not try a stimulant? (A natural one, natch.) Cardamom is a potent pick-me-up, and we reckon Jo Malone Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne, £85 is the most elegant way to get revved up in the morning.

9. REMEMBER TO CLEANSE

You’ve made it from office to spin class without getting sidetracked – grats on your serious focus. Now do your skin a favour and remove all your make-up so it’s free to release the day’s toxin build-up. Clarisonic Smart Profile, £199 has a turbo button that increases the power by nine per cent for days when you feel your skin’s under attack from pollution.

And don’t forget to cleanse afterwards, too – all that grime you’ve sweated out can be whisked away with a sweep of Una Brennan’s uber-gentle Superfacialist Probiotic Micellar Cleansing Water, £4.66.

10. BIG UP BROWS

‘Brows are the coat hangers to your face, giving it shape,’ says make-up maestro Terry Barber. To nail that smug post-gym selfie without caking it on, try Eyeko Magic Brow Booster, £25. It contains tiny fibres to fake bulkier brows, plus its powder formula stands firm despite all that face planting into towels.

