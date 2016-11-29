How To Get Skin So Glowy It’s Insane By Makeup Pro Andrew Gallimore

How to give your skin some extreme illumination courtesy of makeup maestro Andrew Gallimore…

Spotted all over the place backstage at SS17’s shows: seriously healthy looking skin with an unreasonably attractive glow. It's THE look we’re obsessed with recreating this season. Why? Because it basically makes everyone look beautiful. Fact.

So who better to get the lowdown on the look from than makeup maestro, NARS pro and the man behind David Koma’s ridiculously glowy SS17 models, Andrew Gallimore.

It’s all about a natural looking glow, rather than being covered in Instagram style shimmer. You don’t have to contour because the highlighter does the work for you.

Follow his crazy easy step-by-step for super glowy skin in two minutes…

1. Cleanse using NARS Multi-Action Hydrating Toner, £23 to get rid of any old makeup.

2. Hydrate skin using NARS Optimal Brightening Concentrate, £51 which helps to add extra radiance, smoothes imperfections and evens out your skin tone.

3. Apply your foundation, or if you can get away with only using concealer do that instead. The new NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer (coming soon!) has an amazing blurring effect.

4. Using your fingertips, tap a small amount of NARS Radiance Enhancing Light Optimising Primer, £26 (which has a slight peachy pearlescence to it) on the tops of your cheekbones, brow bone, corner of your eye, bridge of your nose and your cupids bow. But only a small amount! These are the points of your face where light reflecting will help add structure.

TOP TIP: Use a highlighter on the pink/peach spectrum instead of gold or silver. It’ll give an almost backlit glow rather than a metallic shine.

Get your glow on with Powder's pick of the best highlighters for your beauty preferences (warning: it's really addictive)

5. Dot a fingerprint of peach/pink coloured lipstick on the apples of your cheeks and blend out and down to give an instant kick of health and a natural looking flush.

TOP TIP: Use the part of your palm under your thumb to blend - it’s like a natural beauty blender and gives a seamless, airbrushed finish.

6. Finish with curled lashes to open up your eyes and make you look wide awake.

Et voila! The glowiest skin you ever did see in less time than it takes to to drink a PSL.