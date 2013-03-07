Get Victoria Beckham's AW13 catwalk ponytail

Find out how to create an effortlessly sexy ponytail as seen at the Victoria Beckham fashion show!

Victoria Beckham maintained her New York Fashion Week darling status with an Autumn Winter 2013 fashion collection that she described as, "refined quality with a mannish modernity,” and featured strong silhouettes and bold shapes complete with oversized shoulders.

Hairstylist Guido Palau, who led the hair team backstage at the Victoria Beckham show explained how to recreate the effortlessly sexy and modern hairstyle that oozed ease and simplicity in just three easy steps…

Get the look…

- Using your fingers instead of brush to create a straight finish with texture, dry hair using the Babyliss PRO Volare Hairdryer.

- Pull hair into a ponytail and leave pieces around the face with some of the ear poking out.

- Finish by fixing with hairspray

