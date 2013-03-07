Get the ladylike Dolce & Gabbana SS13 catwalk look

Make-up extraordinaire Pat McGrath brought designer duo Dolce & Gabbana's Sicilian summer-inspired fashion collection to life with a beauty look that evoked warmth, drama and tradition. We caught up with the make-up artist to find out how to achieve the look at home...

- To achieve a flawless look, Pat applied new Luminous Liquid Foundation and carefully blended it while adding extra coverage on the nose and forehead. The Concealer was then used to achieve a faultless complexion before the Blush in Sole, Mocha and Apricot, were swept lightly across models' cheekbones, combining the warm shades to create a glowing and radiant finish.

- For the eyes, the Eyeshadow Quad in Desert was applied, layering gold shadow to create a luxuriously subtle base. Glam Liner in Black Intense was then applied along the lash line to create a feline cats-eye before Eyeliner in Chocolate and Khol Pencil in True Black were worked along the lash line below the eyes. Finally, several layers of Intenseyes Mascara were applied for extra flirtatious lashes.

- Classic Cream Lipstick in Chocolate and Iconic was applied to the lips, blending the colour to create a lip stain for a provocative look. A greater intensity of colour was used at the cupid’s bow, to enhance the lips for a smooth and full finish.