Get the InStyle look!

MAC have created a gorgeous, romantic look exclusively for InStyle. Read onto recreate it for yourself...

One of M∙A∙C's top make-up artist Debbie Finnegan has created an exclusive look just for InStyle:

1. First prep the skin with a luxurious moisturiser like MAC Studio Moisture Cream to make the skin look super conditioned.

2. To ensure your makeup looks perfect throughout your romantic date, apply MAC Prep’n’Prime Skin primer to the face as it will make your foundation look better for longer.

3. Your skin should look effortlessly perfect and fresh, i'm loving MAC Mineralize Compact Spf15 as its so skin like and super easy to apply with a MAC #130 brush.

4. Next add some concealer to the under eye area to banish any discolouration or evidence of tiredness, MAC Moisture cover Concealer is ideal as it will condition the area too.

5. And finally set your skin with an invisible powder such as MAC Prep’n’Prime Powder, an amazing product that will help to minimise the appearance of pores and fine lines.

6. To complete your base add a natural blusher to the apples of the cheeks, for lighter skins try MAC Pinch o Peach Blusher or for warmer skins try MAC Pinch Me Blusher.

7. For eyes I would recommend starting with a base on the eye lid. I’d recommend MAC Paint Pot in Blackground as it is an eye shadow and will also help to stop your other eye products from creasing. A great brush to apply this colour is the MAC #217 Blending brush.

8. Next add a matte natural highlighter colour under the eye brow, for lighter skins try MAC Blanc Type and deeper skins try MAC Samsoa Silk Eye Shadow. Sculpt the eye socket line next with a deeper shade of eye shadow like MAC Copperplate or for a warmer skin tone try MAC Smut Eye shadow. For a slightly sultry look add a hint of this colour under the lower lashes. Finally pop a touch of MAC Idol Eyes Eye Shadow onto the centre of the eye lid, it’s a gorgeous way to add a hint of light to the eyes and make them look bigger.

9. Add some extra definition to the eyes by adding some liquid liner to the top lash line, MAC Penultimate liner is a felt tip type pen that is super easy to apply and finally, a Valentines day eye would not be complete with out some false lashes. Try MAC #7 lashes that suit almost all eye shapes and give a little fullness and a hint of a flick to outer corner of your eyes.

10. Now all you need is a natural glossy lip and you are ready for a date. Apply a neutral lip pencil such as MAC Subculture as this will help your lipstick to last longer, for deeper skin tones MAC Cork or Chestnut Lip Pencils are a great substitute. Apply MAC Viva Glam 2 Lipstick a slightly nude plum pink shade and top with my favourite not too sticky MAC Fulfilled Plushglass, a sheer peach shade that will tingle slightly on application and make the lips appear slightly fuller. For the same effect on a warmer skin try MAC Touch Lipstick and MAC Wet, Wild Wonderful Plushglass.