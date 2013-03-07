Get Sienna Miller’s vamp look

Give your look some va-va-voom with this season’s must-try vamp-inspired hues. Sienna Miller loves them…

Guaranteed to turn heads, Sienna Miller’s kohl-rimmed eyes and burgundy lips are a winning combination and your ticket to instant glamour.

Top make-up artist Lauren Hersheson's make-up guide to getting Sienna Miller's look...

- Use Chanel’s Vitalumiere Foundation on the skin to achieve a radiant and natural complexion.

- On the eyes, use Givenchy’s Le Prisme Eyeshadow in 15 Couture Beige over the eyelids.

- Next take YSL’s Waterproof Eye Pencil No 3 and line the upper and lower lash lines before blending the pencil into the inner and outer corners of the crease to emphasise the contour of the eye.

- Finish by applying black mascara.

- Using Givenchy’s Eye and Brow Prisme, define the eyebrows and brush them up to lift the eyes.

- On the cheeks, use Bobbi Brown’s Blush in Nectar.

- On the lips, press YSL’s No 32 lipstick into the lips to create a stained effect.

Find Lauren at the Daniel Hersheson salon in Knightsbridge where she can show you in person how to recreate all your favourite celeb looks. And visit Lauren's fab new website at LaurenHersheson.com