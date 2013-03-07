Get Jessica Alba's super-sleek ponytail hairstyle

Jessica Alba was working a fashion-forward sleek ponytail as seen on the Daks Spring Summer 2013 runway

Fashion-forward as ever, Jessica Alba was one step ahead of the Spring Summer 2013 hair trends at the 2012 Environmental Media Awards with a ultra-sleek ponytail. Looks like the actress has been doing her hair homework, as sleek ponytails are set to rule the Spring Summer 2013 hair charts if Daks' Spring Summer 2013 fashion collection is anything to go by.

Want to start working the style now? Get tips from L'Oreal Professionnel hair stylist Luke Hersheson who created the super-easy hairstyle for Daks…

- Straighten hair with irons

- Spray L'Oreal Profesional Tecni Art Air Fix Anti Frizz so there are no flyways

- Part hair to the side

- With a paddle brush, pull hair into a neat ponytail at the nape of the neck making sure there is no volume at the crown at all and tie with elastic.

Finish with Mythic oil and L'Oreal Profesional Infinium Hairspray to hold in place!