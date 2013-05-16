Get Georgia May Jagger's sizzling Cannes make-up look

Georgia May Jagger sizzled on the red carpet at The Great Gatsby premiere during Cannes Film Festival 2013. Going all out for glamour, the model teamed her vibrant red Cavalli dress with a show-stopping make-up look. Want to create her red carpet beauty look at home? Of course you do! Follow these tips from Rimmel and get the inside scoop on what products to invest in…

Get the look:

- To get Georgia’s skin camera ready, Rimmel’s 9in1 BB Cream in light was applied.

- Georgia’s flawless complexion was then complimented with a light summer glow on her cheekbones using Rimmel’s Match Perfection Bronzer in Light Tan.

- Next, Rimmel’s Scandaleyes Shadow Stick in Bad Girl Bronze was used to accentuate Georgia’s stunning eyes and Rimmel Scandaleyes Shadow Sticks in Bulletproof Beige was subtly applied to highlight eyelids.

- To perfectly complete her eye make-up, layers of Rimmel Scandaleyes Lycra Flex Mascara in Black was swept over lashes.

- For the final touches, Rimmel’s Apocalips Lip Lacquer in Big Bang Red 004 was perfectly matched with Salon Pro with Lycra Rock n Roll manicure to create a stunning finish.

