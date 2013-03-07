Get Felicity Jones’ award-winning look

Stunning actress Felicity Jones picked up the Breakthrough Performance Award at the National Board of Review Awards Gala, and the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s Kohl Collection looked every bit the star.
Get Felicity’s look with a step-by-step guide courtesy of her personal make-up artist and products from the Dolce & Gabbana Make-up range…
- Start with Perfect Finish Creamy Foundation in Creamy as a base.
- Shade and outline the eyes using the Eyeshadow Quad in Femme Fatale and theKhol Pencil in Ture Black to give dark, smokey definition.
- To make the eyes pop and to bring extra confidence to the expression, applys everal coats of the Secret Eyes Mascara in Black.
- Finally, add a natural touch on the lips using Passion Duo lipstick in Delight.
Dolce & Gabbana Make-up is available at Harrods