Get Cheryl’s Cannes red carpet look

Go for glam and try Cheryl Cole’s Cannes red carpet look with the help of our make-up artist’s tips…

L’Oreal Paris celebrity hair and make-up artist, Lisa Laudat, reveals all of her beauty tips in creating Cheryl Cole's captivating Cannes red carpet look:

To add luminosity to Cheryl’s skin after arriving in Cannes from America, Lisa applied Youth Code Boosting Serum followed by a light coat of Infallible Brush 24hr foundation in Golden Sand and contoured the cheeks with Glam Bronze Duo in Brunette. Under the eyes Touche Magique concealer was gently applied.

For an eye-catching look Lisa mixed two eye shadows together: New L’Or L’Or L’Or Color Infallible eye shadow in Goldmine (available from September)and Color Infallible eye shadow in Endless Chocolate to the lids of the eyes. Cheryl’s eyes were then framed with both Superliner and Contour Kohl eyeliners in black. To complete the golden-eye look, Lisa applied Telescopic mascara in Carbon Black to Cheryl’s eyelashes.

To achieve a full plump lip Lisa applied Color Riche Boosting Serum lipstick in Luminous grape and added a bit of shine with New Glam Shine Fresh in Aqua Curacoa.

To compliment the make-up Cheryl’s nails were painted in Resist & Shine Titanium in Black Gold.

To add shine and hold to Cheryl’s pony tail Lisa used Elnett Satin Hairspray.