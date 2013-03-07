Get Cheryl Cole's X Factor look

Cheryl Cole wows again on the X Factor with her shimmering and sultry make-up. Find out how to get Cheryl's X Factor look with our expert tips...

Make-up artist Lauren Hersheson's top tips on getting Cheryl Cole's X Factor glam look:

1. Cheryl has gone for a super glossy, golden look which obviously compliments her outfit.

2. Start with MAC’s Fluidline in Blacktrack all along the upper lash line with a small flick on the corner to elongate the eyes.

3. Smoke the eyes by using a soft dark eye shadow such as starting at the lash line and blending outwards towards the crease.

4. Use Maxfactor’s Masterpiece mascara in Black to darken and lengthen the eyelashes.

5. Take a golden coloured blusher such as Armani’s No.4 Blusher and shade the cheekbones and apples of the cheeks to create a softer contoured look.

6. Place a small amount of foundation over the lips to take the colour down which immediately intensifies the eyes and finish by using a nude coral-based colour such as Vanilla Suede or Blush Nude.

