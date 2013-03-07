Get Cameron Diaz’s Spanish Senorita look!

Cameron Diaz always dazzles on the red carpet, so we asked make up artist Gucci Westman and hair stylist Duffy - the stylists behind Cam’s bold lip and laidback locks for the Spanish Knight & Day premiere, how to recreate the look yourself.

1. “This flamenco-esque bun is so simple to do – the key is not to use too much product,” says Duffy. He lightly sprayed Wella’s High Hair Crystal Styler Light (£8.69, wellaprofessionals.co.uk) to add volume and body at Cam’s roots, before gently teasing hair at the crown to create height.

2. Next, Duffy gathered Cameron’s hair into a low side ponytail just above the ears to accentuate her cheekbones.

3. “I wanted Cameron’s bun to look like she was wearing a flower in her hair, so I twisted the loose end of the pony tail around on itself and pinned it in place, leaving a few pieces to fall loosely for that effortless look,” says Duffy.

4. Cam’s staple red carpet look is natural with a bright flash of colour on the lips. “To create a natural eye I applied brown shadow on Cameron’s lids and lower lashes, followed by Revlon’s ColorStay black liquid liner (£7.99, available nationwide) and two coats of mascara,” says Gucci Westman.

5. “As we were in Seville, we paid homage to the Spanish red lip,” say Westman, who patted on Revlon’s ColorBurst Lipstick in True Red (£7.99, available nationwide) with her finger for a soft finish.

SEE MORE OF CAMERON'S HOT LOOKS HERE

By Jess Tibbits