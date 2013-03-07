Get Blake Lively's bronzed look

Top make-up artist Lauren Hersheson's make-up guide to getting Blake Lively's bronzed look:

Use Chanel's Vitalumiere foundation buffed into the skin using MAC's stipple brush no. 188 to get a natural sheer finish. Over the top of this use Armani's Fluid Sheer highlighter no. 10 on the cheekbones to achieve a bronzed sheeny look.

On the eyes use Laura Mercier's Sequin Eye Colour eye shadow in Copper in the crease line and NARS's single eye shadow in Cyprus over the entire eyelid.

To achieve Blake's softly defined eye, use Clinique's Smokey Brown eye pencil no 2 along the water line. To finish the eyes apply MAC's Fluidline eyeliner in Blacktrack along the upper lash line and the outside edge of the lower lashes. To finish the eyes apply several coats of Armani's Eyes To Kill mascara.

For the cheeks use MAC's powder blusher in Peaches.

Find Lauren at the Daniel Hersheson salon in Knightsbridge where she can show you in person how to recreate all your favourite celeb looks. Call 020 72018797 danielhersheson.com to make an appointment.

