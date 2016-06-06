Festival Nails: Our Step-By-Step Guide...

Festival nails can be one of the funnest parts of your prep; when you've got your packing done and you're really getting excited, thinking about the less essential things like your nail art and designs. So, we've got together with WAH London and come up with three festival-perfect manis...

How To Get Shattered Glass Nails...

1) Paint two coats of LA Day on the nail

2) Using the blue nail art pen draw random shapes all over the nail and colour in

3) Using the brush on the White nail art pen paint a half moon on the nail and fill in

4) Paint white curved lines going up the nail to the tip

5) Finish with a classy glassy glossy top coat

How To Get Peace Sign Nails...

1) Paint the nail with two coats of Mating Surfaces

2) Using LA Day and Private Plane paint two vertical stripes down the nail

3) With Heart Of Darkness use the brush to dab big animal print broken circles all over the nail, randomly but evenly

4) Using the brush of white nail art pen draw the outline of a peace sign and then colour in the space around the sign

5) Finish with a Classy Glassy Glossy top coat

How To Get Bright Starry Nails...

1) Paint a white base of Your Love Is One

2) With the brush of the pink nail art pen paint a curved line at the tip of the nail and fill in

3) Using the brush of the yellow nail art pen draw the outline of a star and then fill in

4) Repeat above using the light pink and orange nail art pens, placing the stars randomly but evenly all over the nail

5) Finish with a Classy Glassy Glossy top coat

To recreate the looks yourself, you can get the products at Boots and get more fun nail art and design ideas on the WAH London Instagram. And have a BLAST...