Thinking Of Ditching The Face Oil For Summer? Think Again...

Just because the sun's finally decided to show it's face, that's no reason to ditch the face oil. Here's why it's your new Summer skin saviour…

In danger of sounding scarily like the daily small talk you have with your bus driver, we're going to discuss the weather. Is it just us or is English weather persistently awkward? Once the 'Great British Summer' hits, it feels like it's always either totally overcast but hotter than the sun, or super sunny but raining and more muggy than anyone can handle.

We can't work out what to wear, let alone how to keep our skin looking youthful and glowy, rather than post-commute sweaty. So it's no surprise that once the Summer hits, our skincare routine goes completely out of the window.

Our solution? Face oil. Stay with us, it's actually your new Summer skin saviour. We caught up with skin doctor and complexion expert Dr Terry Loong on why face oil is the way forward for a flawless face...

So why is it still ok to use face oil in summer?

'It all depends on the formulation of the face oil but generally, in the summer, of when it's hot, when you're in rooms with air conditioning or a dry environment, your skin gets dry really easily and face oil helps to prevent transepidermal water loss by creating a natural protective barrier on the skin. It's better to choose lighter formulations in the Summer, I love The Body Shop's Oils of Life Intensively Revitalising Gel Cream. Another great way to incorporate it into your skincare routine is to use an essence like their Oils Of Life Intensively Revitalising Essence Lotion.'

But what if I've naturally got oily skin, surely this isn't going to go well?

'Depending on the formulation of the face oil, it can be actually be calming, soothing and even provide anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties to the skin which are beneficial for oily skin in particular. A great face oil for oily skin is Tea Tree Oil.'

Alright, we're convinced, but we're not entirely sure when we're meant to use them…

'A great way to use face oil in the Summer is to mix it with water to create a light spritzer which you can spray over your makeup to set it or even in the office to maintain hydration for the skin. If you have air con at home or the weather is particularly dry, use a face oil at night before you go to sleep after you take your makeup off. You can use it on its own or seal it after with a moisturiser. The Body Shop's Oils Of Life Intensively Revitalising Facial Oil is great.'

Any top tips for making our face oil work harder?

'Mix a small drop of face oil with your foundation to create a smooth consistency for easy application and to give your skin a shimmery, dewy look.'